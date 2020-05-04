From the town of Tivoli, Emilia "Emmy" Saenz was determined to travel the world.
"She wanted to find her place in the universe and craved something so much more than this one-horse town, if you will," her older sister, Brijida Worley said Monday.
Saenz' life was cut short last Thursday, but not before she left a profound mark on her family, friends and community.
"Every time she set her mind to something, it just seemed like it was very common or typical that life would throw wrenches and she had more mountains to keep climbing," said her mother, Rosemary Bazan. "But even when things were hard, she would find a way to love everything around her and love herself."
Saenz died on her 21st birthday from pulmonary embolism after suffering a spinal cord injury in a car wreck last October, which forced her to adapt to a new life as a quadriplegic and forgo some of her dreams.
"When she had this accident her freedom was taken from her because she couldn't walk, but she still held onto hope," said Worley, who took care of her sister on the weekends.
"What really melted my heart about her was even when she didn’t want to be here anymore, because no one wants to be in that condition, she continued to push through for us and to better herself," she said.
Doctors told her family that she would likely be paralyzed from the neck down after her car wreck, but she quickly proved them wrong.
"We saw her go from being able to barely pick up her arms to being able to dance and spin around in her chair," Worley said.
In Houston, where Saenz went to physical therapy, her father, Luis Saenz, said she was known to offer encouragement to others, both old and young, going through the same struggles.
She told him that she wanted to be a physical therapist for people with spinal cord injuries on her drive home from her last session in Houston several weeks ago, he said.
He recalled one time when he was visiting her and watched as she encouraged a 32-year-old lawyer who was paralyzed in a car wreck to keep fighting.
"You could just see the anger in him," her father said. "But my daughter was talking to him and saying, 'Stay positive. Look, the doctors said I would never be able to move my hands and I can move my hands – I can wash my hair, I can do this and that.'"
Saenz has found peace in recent days because he knows deep down he has gained an angel in heaven, he said.
"Yes, my heart is broken into a million tiny pieces. I lost a daughter, but I gained a beautiful angel," he said. "Now she's up there dancing."
That is how family and friends will remember Emmy Saenz – dancing, singing, dreaming and refusing to give up, her mom said.
"God, she just loved life so much and loved to dance and sing. When she sang, she would sing with her whole heart and soul," she said. "Emmy is what kept us all together."
