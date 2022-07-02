Three years after he was struck in the arm by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July, 9-year-old Joe Pena and his family say they’ve recovered in some ways, but the incident still weighs on them.

Joe and his family were watching fireworks in his grandparents’ backyard in 2019 when he suddenly started screaming. His mother, Ashley Gonzales, thought he had just cut himself, until a hospital X-ray found the bullet in his arm.

They were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, where doctors removed the .45 caliber bullet and put Joe in a cast.

He had to wear the cast for six weeks, and even after it was removed, Joe still had trouble sleeping and was sometimes scared to move his hand.

“Seeing him struggle in certain things that he didn’t want to do; it’s hard for him to be outside. He was still really kind of scared to go outside,” Gonzales said about her son's recovery.

The family’s community supported them with a car wash fundraiser, which Gonzales said helped financially, particularly because the family had to stay in San Antonio for five days while Joe was in the hospital.

“It was very blessed to have people reach out for something like that,” she said.

Today, some of the family still doesn’t feel safe going into the backyard where it happened, and it’s difficult for Joe and some of his siblings to talk about.

“I’m not comfortable sitting in my own backyard,” Krissy Arguellez, Joe’s grandmother, said.

Even then, they’re grateful it wasn’t any worse.

“Very scary experience. I wish it on no parents, no parents. I wish no one has to go through that,” Gonzales said. “To this day, I thank God because it could have hit him in a different spot and I wouldn’t have him today.”

Physically, Joe said he’s feeling better. While he has two scars on his arm — one where the bullet entered and one where it was removed — he said they don’t hurt anymore.

He starts third grade at Bloomington Elementary soon, with math as his favorite subject. He likes to read, particularly the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, and was excited about how his class visited NASA for an end-of-school field trip.

He tells his classmates about what happened to him, apparently saying to them he’s “scarred for life.”

The family has never heard anything from the police about the investigation into who fired the bullet that hit Joe, and the Victoria Police Department said they have not received additional leads since their initial investigation in 2019.

The family said their guess was the bullet was shot into the air a ways away from their house. They’re very clear about how they feel about that sort of reckless gunfire, or any sort of unsafe firearm use.

“It’s not worth losing a life over one bullet,” Gonzales said. “Think before you pull the trigger. They’re not toys.”

Celebratory gunfire, or randomly shooting into the air to celebrate a holiday like the Fourth of July or New Year's, can be deadly.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found “when fired into the air, bullets can return to the ground at speeds greater than 200 ft./sec., a sufficient force to penetrate the human skull and cause serious injury or death.”

When those bullets fall back down to Earth, there’s no saying what or who they will hit. In 2017, Texas state Rep. Armando Martinez survived being hit the head by a falling bullet on New Year's Day, according to the Texas Tribune.

Recklessly shooting a firearm isn't only dangerous, it's also illegal. Victoria City Ordinance makes it illegal to discharge any firearm within city limits, and the VPD said officers will be patrolling the city throughout the holiday.

Joe's experience serves as a cautionary tale for the importance of firearm safety. As Arguellez said, “remember, what goes up always comes down.”