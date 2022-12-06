Loved ones were praying Tuesday for the life of an 8-year-old Victoria boy who critically injured in a triple stabbing that also killed his father and injured his mother the night before.
"He's on the edge," Lisa Martinez said about the boy. "We're not sure if he's going to make it."
Martinez is the cousin of Ruben Salinas Jr., 55, who died Monday despite immediate life-saving measures from Victoria first responders. Salinas' wife, Sandra Garcia, 53, was also injured. On the night of stabbing, police arrested Joseph Jordan Garcia, 27, who is the son of Sandra Garcia and stepson of Salinas, charging him with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
"Last night's incident was very tragic, and the victims' and first responders' lives have been changed forever," Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. said. "On behalf of the Victoria Police Department, I would like to express our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims."
Garcia remained jailed Tuesday afternoon, according to jail officials. A bond had not been set.
About 7:20 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Circle Street and quickly detained the stepson, according to a Victoria Police Department news release. That block contains a mobile home park and is located just off the central Victoria thoroughfare of North Navarro Street.
On Tuesday, the 8-year-old boy remained in critical condition at a San Antonio hospital after being taken there by helicopter. Martinez said the boy's mother, who was taken to a local hospital after the stabbings, was still hospitalized but recovering.
Martinez said the mother was unaware of her 8-year-old son's condition on Tuesday afternoon.
Martinez's family, she said, was still trying to make sense of the stabbings, which police described as an isolated family violence incident.
"This is so shocking," Martinez said. "We can't understand it."
At the same time, Martinez and her family, she said, were grieving Salinas, who had recently attended his own father's funeral.
"When I saw him at the funeral not even two months ago, he said he didn't want to go to any more funerals," Martinez said.
Salinas was one of four siblings who grew up in the valley of South Texas, Martinez said. He had earlier lost two brothers and had only one sibling, a sister, left alive. Martinez described Salinas as a loving man with a ready smile and laugh.
"He always worked hard and was all about the family," Martinez said. "He was very helpful and would show you how to do things."
Martinez said she cannot understand how Joseph Jordan Garcia overpowered his stepfather.
Although authorities had not commented on the circumstances that led to the stabbings, at least one friend of the family said he thought the stepson was troubled.
John Neely, of Victoria, worked closely with Salinas for about three or four years, he said.
"We always knew something was wrong with Joseph," Neely said. "He was off. We always told Ruben that Joseph needed help and should be somewhere other than the house. When I saw the news break about the stabbing and where it happened, I thought, 'I pray to God it isn't Ruben, and I hope Joseph didn't finally snap.'"