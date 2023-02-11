Despite biting cold winds blustering through downtown Victoria early Saturday morning, people from across Victoria lined the streets to see the Victoria Livestock Show Parade.
The parade, which had more than 30 entries, is the official kick off for the 77th annual Victoria Livestock Show.
With shadows long from the early morning sun, those involved in the parade were out in force getting their floats ready and into position before the crowd arrived.
One by one they got into position before the 10 a.m. start time, braving the chilling 10-15 MPH winds.
An hour before the parade started attendees were sparse with those who were there bundled up as much as they could in weather that from 7 a.m. to parade start time had a wind chill ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s degrees Fahrenheit.
One of the attendees, Jessica Potts, 35, of Victoria, braved the elements with her family for her daughter Zoey Potts, 4, who was celebrating her birthday by attending her first Victoria Livestock Show Parade.
Potts normally wouldn't have Zoey and her son Zane Potts, 14, out in the cold, windy weather, but Zoey was insistent about going to the parade, she said.
"She wanted to see the parade for her birthday, and we made it happen," Potts said.
Zoey was particularly interested in seeing the Queen Victoria Pageant contestants, or as she calls them "princesses," in the parade.
As the parade started, the once desolate Main Street came to life as if winter itself subsided for just a bit and the parade transported its route to the Fourth of July with its patriotic theme of "Barn in the U.S.A."
DeLeon Plaza quickly came to life as children and families enjoyed the park and lined up along the streets with phones in hand to record the parade.
Many of the floats featured contestants for the Queen Victoria pageant. Some waved from the back of trucks, some from their own floats and for Larkin Miller, a Young Queen Victoria contestant, she got to ride through the parade on her horse Jethro, with her family guiding her through the route.
This is the first time Larkin has competed in the Queen Victoria pageant and by extension her first time in a parade.
"It was a lot of fun," Larkin said. "I wasn't too nervous at all. I just waved and felt very famous."
The parade overall is seen as a success despite the cold, said Nick Rodriguez, Victoria Livestock Show Parade chair. The parade attendance exceeded expectations given the cold temperatures.
After the parade, Rodriguez joked around with friends asking who turned the air conditioner on.
"I think I'd rather sweat," Rodriguez said.
The parade is always a great way to kick off the livestock show season. It is also always a joy to see everything come together and put on a show, he said.