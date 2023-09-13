More than 200 people flocked to the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday night to hear author, lecturer and regenerative farmer Joel Salatin for the first of this year's Lyceum lecture series put on by Victoria College.
The advocate for sustainable farming spoke about the world's inefficient farming practices and what we can do to fix it.
Salatin runs Polyface Farms in Swoope, Virginia, which uses unconventional farming practices with the goal of producing food more ethically and sustainably. Not just a farmer, Salatin spends much of his time advocating and educating for what he believes are more sustainable methods of food production.
"The main goal is to get people to understand that we are where we are as a result of our collective decisions," Salatin said.
Much of Salatin's presentation on Tuesday was educating those in attendance about the ways in which human farming practices have negatively affected the Earth. The author of 15 books spoke of depleted aquifers, a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico and the lack of nutrients in store-bought food relative to decades past.
With outlined notes scribbled on a yellow legal pad, he explained dense scientific information, but also mixed in humor and sarcasm to keep the audience entertained.
Salatin told the audience Tuesday evening that too much of the world's farming is done by thinking chemically rather than biologically, a message that resonated with attendees and a message some believe should be applied locally.
"I think that the people (who) are running the city, should start understanding not to use all this chemistry," said Victoria resident Ann Richers.
Richers attended the talk with Charles Templin, and both noted instances that made them worry about the city's environmental practices, like its use of the chemical Roundup.
Templin said Salatin's message is an important one and added that more people should learn about some of the ways in which they can live more sustainably.
"Joel (Salatin) is teaching us, and he's backed by a lot of information," Templin said. "In that information ... that person can choose to be a follower of that information and make a difference in their life of their health."
In Salatin's own words, regenerative farming is farming that "gives more than it takes." He said that the shift in human farming practices has prioritized ease of production and shipping. Salatin said this has come at the detriment of the environment, it's created more food waste and it's sacrificed nutrients in food among other problems.
"The biological approach to life is fundamentally more sustainable and abundant than the chemical approach," Salatin said. "We'll be the result of the decisions we make between now and then. Let's make better decisions."