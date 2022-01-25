The mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two brothers Monday is believed to have started in the living room, said Hallettsville police Lt. Erica Vaccaro.
The fire remains under investigation by the Hallettsville Police Department and the fire marshal's office.
The fire claimed the lives of Carter Thomas Goode, 3, and Louis J. Goode IV, 5 months, who were home with their father, Louis J. Goode III, who escaped the fire. He was taken to Lavaca Medical Center for treatment.
The children's grandmother, Andrea Bacon, could not provide an update on Goode's condition Tuesday.
The fire was reported at 8:39 a.m. and destroyed the home.
The family had only lived in the mobile home at KC Trailer Park, 307 Pecan. St., for a few month, the grandmother said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.