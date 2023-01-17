An airplane crashed outside Yoakum near the intersection of County Road 462 and Farm-to-Market Road 318 on Tuesday morning, a Lavaca County official said.
Emergency personnel are at the crash site.
Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said the crash was fatal, reporting both injuries and deaths.
"The situation is fluid," Harmon said from the crash site. "We are still investigating."
The approximate site of the crash is just over a mile from Yoakum Community Hospital. It was unclear Tuesday whether anyone was brought to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.