Dad Joke: How do trees get on the internet? They log on.
OK, now that we have that important part of fatherhood out of the way, it is time to get serious.
Fatherhood matters. Research proves it. Children thrive when they have a father who is also a true caregiver.
How much does it matter? According to the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs Child and Family Research Partnership, it matters a great deal. According to their research, “fatherhood is linked to better outcomes on nearly every measure of child well-being.”
Their research shows that children with supportive fathers are “39% more likely to earn good grades in school, 45% less likely to repeat a grade, 60% less likely to be suspended or expelled from school, twice as likely to go to college, 75% less likely to have a teen birth, and are 80% less likely to spend time in jail.”
The state of Texas recognizes the benefit of improving parenting by fathers as a way to strengthen families and reduce child abuse risk factors. For example, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Prevention and Early Intervention Division created a program in 2013 called Educating Fathers for Empowering Children Tomorrow (EFFECT). The program is focused on helping dads become “more involved, responsible and committed to their children.” EFFECT provides parent education, guidance and support systems for fathers.
With apologies to Bob Dylan, the times they have already changed. We no longer live in a nation where the 20th century ideal was a small nuclear family with a disengaged father gone all day at work and a mom at home to care for the kids. Even then, that ideal ignored the reality of many people’s lives.
Fatherhood looks different today — it’s more inclusive and expectations are higher. Dads are married and single. Some work outside the home. Some work at home. Some are stay-at-home caregivers. They are straight and gay, adoptive and stepparents. The best fathers are caregivers — with the emphasis on care — in the truest sense of the word, rather than simply breadwinners and disciplinarians.
So, what makes a great dad? Quite a bit — it’s a tough role, but a vital one.
Affection and love should be at the top of every list. Knowing your dad loves and cares builds self-confidence and, in turn, teaches a child to love and care for others.
Patience and a willingness to listen. When a parent is patient and listens to their child’s concerns, fears, aspirations and feelings, it builds trust between them.
The ability to provide a sense of security and safety. This works closely with building trust. A child wants a dad who’s “got their back” and who helps them to feel safe in a sometimes scary world. It also involves creating the best home environment possible.
Respect (for both children and partners). Children learn respect by experiencing it in their home first and foremost. This, of course, strongly connects with loving relationships.
Leads by example. A great dad shares his knowledge, talents and passions, whether it is helping with homework, coaching a team, playing a game, or teaching a skill. He also appreciates and values the unique talents and differences in his child. Taking the time to do things together, talk, or even just hang out together can make a big impact on a child.
Every dad is different. Every family is different. But maintaining a loving, supportive relationship throughout a child’s life is an integral part of fatherhood.
There are benefits for the father, as well. Research by the organization Dads for Life revealed that involved dads generally feel more connected to their families, are more satisfied with their lives, experience less stress, participate in the community more, develop more maturity as individuals, and are better able to understand themselves and empathize with others.
A dad who spends time with his kids gains more than he gives. And that time is precious and fleeting. According to a Pew research study, almost half of the dads surveyed said, “They spend too little time with their children.” That is something that needs to change.
For all the dads celebrating Father’s Day, we encourage them to enjoy their day and remember how special and significant they are to their children. A great dad is a gift and a blessing.
The University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs offers resources and research about fatherhood at: fatherhoodresourcehub.org.
