1923
FEB. 13 — Dover Sargeant, a white lad of Nursery, aged 17 years, pleaded guilty in Justice Lenoir’s Court yesterday to a charge of disturbing the peace, the fine and costs amounting to $17.75.
1948
FEB. 14 — Judge Ben W. Fly addressed the County Commissioners’ Court this morning on the subject of a new county jail and in doing so made some common sense suggestions that will probably be adopted by the court. It was plain to see that County Judge Putney and the commissioners were deeply impressed by Judge Fly’s suggestions and proposed to act upon them.
1973
FEB. 15 — SEADRIFT — Carl Holcomb, son of Mrs. Marge Pendergrass of Seadrift, has enlisted in the Navy and is presently undergoing seven weeks of recruit training in San Diego, Calif. He enlisted with guaranteed schooling in the radioman field and is scheduled for 14 weeks school after he graduates from recruit training.
1998
FEB. 16 — About 1,000 dogs followed their owners’ lead this weekend, competing in an AKC licensed dog show at the Victoria Community Center. The shows, held on Saturday and Sunday, were sponsored by the Corpus Christi Kennel Club and the Kennel Club of Greater Victoria. Jennifer Stastny of Victoria’s Kennel Club said the shows had been going well, and were crowded with many people who “eat, sleep and breathe dogs.”