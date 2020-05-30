1920
MAY 31 – About 50 veterans of the Great War, attired in full uniform, were present at Memorial Day services held yesterday in the American Legion Hall of the Leon Zear Post. Special tribute was paid to the 34 Victoria County men who died in the service of their country.
The graduation exercise of St. Joseph’s College will take place tomorrow morning at the college auditorium. The class is made up of four young men, Gabriel Tibiletti, Leonard Hiller, Phillip Dillon and John Bianchi.
JUNE 4 – Mayor I.A. Heath has issued a warning to migrants, noting that, “At this time there can be no excuse for idleness upon the part of anyone, as we have had good seasons, and farm and garden labor is in demand at remunerative prices. The law of vagrancy is still on the statute books, and will be enforced against any and all able bodied people in the city, that may be found loafing and loitering about the streets. A dollar or two in your pockets will not avail you, but work will save you.
1945
JUNE 1 – Another 13-year-old was jailed after questioning this afternoon by City Patrolman Earl Gannon and held in connection with a series of burglaries held recently here. Picked up at the El Rio Inn across the river, where he has been working for the past two month, the suspect is expected to “shed additional light” on a muddled situation, Gannon said. Four juveniles, ages 10 to 14, are still in the county jail in connection with the burglaries.
JUNE 3 – A Victoria County airman, a bombardier, was among the last to release a bomb upon a German target, it has been learned. He is 2nd Lt. Kenneth Sparks, 21, a member of the famed 384th Flying Fortress unit of the famed 8th Air Force. Because of the smoke created by the bombs dropped by the groups ahead, coupled with fairly heavy cloud condition, the 384th experienced difficulty in picking out the objective.
1970
JUNE 2 – The willingness to compromise is approximately proportional to the length of the preceding debate. This might be stated as the Mayfair Law after more than 100 citizens of Mayfair Subdivision battled City Council for three hours and 15 minutes Monday, then agreed to pay half the $4 assessments which council had proposed for paving their streets.
JUNE 6 – Joe Dial of Victoria was named president of the Ex-Texas Rangers Association at the recent annual meeting of the organization in San Antonio. Two other Victorians were named to the organization’s board of directors, Mrs. Patrick H. Welder and Jack Miller Sr. Tom Jones, Victoria artist, submitted a plan to the group for the erection of a memorial. During the business meeting, a poem written by Mrs. Patrick Welder, “A Texas Ranger,” was read by Miss Katie Welder Pierce.
1995
JUNE 5 – Stroman High School 1995 cum laude graduate Christina Heinold-Salazar, received a $200 scholarship from CP&L Powerettes, a service organization of Central Power and Light Co. She is the daughter of Joe and Glenda Heinold.
Victoria student Bradley Eugene Clark received a bachelor’s degree in clinical laboratory science from Texas Tech University School of Allied Health. He is the son of Thomas Clark.
Victoria High School student Justin Michalk completed his sophomore year, marking the 11th year of perfect attendance, beginning in kindergarten at Stanly Elementary School. He is the son of Gaylon and Becky Michalk.
JUNE 6 – The Golden Crescent Alliance for Minorities in Engineering held its annual recognition banquet recently at the DuPont Clubhouse. The following senior students were recipients of awards:
Engineer of the Year: Romero Cubas of Victoria and Adrienne Garcia of Port Lavaca.
B.P. Chemical Scholarship: Adrienne Garcia.
Carbide Scholarship: Romero Cubas.
TAME Scholarship: Leticia Ortiz of Victoria.
The following Victoria middle school students were recognized for competing in the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering, statewide middle school poster contest: Christy Salinas, first place, state competition, Traci Jones, Askaskia Hobbs and Brooke Rigamonti.
