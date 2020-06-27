1920
JUNE 30 – The lawn about the City Hall has been neatly trimmed and as a result citizens cannot help but remark about the pretty appearance of the place. It would not be a bad idea to keep the lawn that way.
The Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus No. 1 is “no longer a gamble,” according to oil experts who have visited the well. The hole is being reamed from 2,050 to 2,150 feet with sand at the bottom. This sand is so hard that it will be necessary to use a rock bit to drill through it. The strata above consisted of alternate layers of gumbo and lime.
JULY 2 – The family of Jacob Lazor arrived in this city Wednesday night, from Bloomington, via Frisco lines. Mr. Lazor went to Houston to meet his family and missed them because they were directed to come to Bloomington over Frisco. He telephoned this city and found out they were already here and caught the Frisco night train out of Houston. Jake must have been excited because he was told that there would be an auto to meet him at Bloomington, and he got off the train at Placedo, instead. He could not obtain an auto in Placedo, so he had to walk the distance, 14 miles, to the city. He did not mind that, however, because he knew his family, whom he had not seen in about seven years, was waiting for him. The mother and the three children were overjoyed to see him.
1945
JUNE 28 – Interesting and well paying civil service positions are now open at Aloe Field to qualified men and women of this area, Capt. H.A.D. Dunsworth, field civilian personnel officer, announced this week. Positions open to men and women include storekeepers, dental hygienist, radio mechanic helpers, junior aircraft painter, aircraft electricians, aircraft sheet metal workers, junior aircraft inspector, aircraft engine inspector, aircraft engine mechanic, and general mechanic helpers.
JULY 3 – Gasoline rations have been slightly relaxed for the benefit of servicemen on furlough or terminal leave, and for veterans, S.W. Carpenter, chairman of the local War Price and Rationing Board, was today advised by the gasoline rationing officer of the San Antonio District of OPA. Although the gasoline ration for servicemen on furlough will continue to be issued at the rate of only one gallon a day, the 30-gallon limit has been removed.
Early commencement of a state highway program to widen U.S. Highway 59 from Victoria city limits six miles east to Foster Field at the cost of approximately $163,000 was seen here today with the announcement that WPB approval has been given to the project.
1970
JUNE 29 – Five local boys make their second consecutive trip to the state Junior PGA Golf Tournament Monday at San Antonio Pecan Valley Golf Course. Carl Dubose, the 1969 winner in the elimination tournament, and Tommy Culberson journey to San Antonio for their second straight year in the senior division. In the junior division, Bryan Nicol, who has captured two elimination titles in succession, Kevin Pyle and Jeff New return to Pecan Valley for a second appearance. Victoria Country Club golf pro Billy Mann will accompany the players to San Antonio.
JULY 1 – More than 1,000 Victoria youths are participating in the summer recreation program under the sponsorship of the City of Victoria. In addition to supervised recreation at four playgrounds at Crain, Stroman, Gross and Victoria High, youth participate in tennis, swimming and basketball on regularly scheduled dates. Each Thursday 50 youths are selected from each of the four playgrounds for competition in an inter-playground activity, including horseshoes, croquet and washers.
1995
JUNE 28 – Christopher Cernosek is quick to mention people who have helped him, but he’s the one who’s had to “cowboy up” and not let getting knocked unconscious a few times make him afraid to ride. He had a horse flip over on him and knock him out at the Texas High School Rodeo Association finals in Abilene this month. But that didn’t keep the 16-year-old from placing fourth in the saddle bronc riding and qualifying for the National High School Rodeo Association finals to be held July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyo.
JULY 4 – Residents weren’t exactly reaching for their sweaters, but last month was the “coldest” June Victoria has had in 25 years. The average temperature for the month was only 80.1 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees below average. It hasn’t been that low since the average dipped to 80 degrees in June 1970. Jim Buchanan of the National Weather Service said the cool readings were the result of two cold fronts that passed through the area, including one that brought a record low temperature.
