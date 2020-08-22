1920
AUG. 23 – Hobby Abshier and Overton Daniel returned Saturday afternoon from a short business trip to San Antonio. They made the trip via auto in less than five hours and report that the roads are in excellent condition.
Ralph Woods, Lazor Rouff, F.A. Welder Jr., Overton Daniel, Jim Shelton, Pat Woods, Hugh Jordan Jr., George H. Taggart, Dr. P.H. Tom, Jimmie Henderson and an Advocate representative accompanied the Victoria baseball team to Beeville yesterday, but their efforts to root the team to victory were futile. The trip was made via auto, and the roads in some places were very bad.
AUG. 26 – The ice cream festival and sale held by the ladies of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church last night on the Public Square was a complete success, and a neat sum was realized for the church treasury.
George Overton Stoner, 73, resident of Victoria since 1909, who had an amazing career in the Civil War, starting when he ran away to enlist at the age of 15, died Wednesday at his home here.
1945
AUG. 24 – James J. Warden, 74, pioneer Victoria County resident and well-known stockman, died suddenly at his residence, 305 South William Street, about 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Eight Aloe Field employees won cash awards this week as a result of ideas submitted in the local suggestions program in effect at Aloe Field. Col. Chester L. Studer presented a check for $100 to Mr. Lawrence Vanelli, $15 each to Mrs. Lela Leuschner, Mr. Leo Hanselman and Mr. L.R. Stoker, $12.50 to Mr. O.J. Ohlar, and $5 each to Mr. Arthur A. Luevecke, Mr. Floyd H. Braun and Mrs. Betty LaPage.
AUG. 29 – Friday night as the hurricane proceeded up the Texas coast, the local Red Cross also swung into action, receiving residents from the threatened areas and arranging for sleeping accommodations and food for those who sought shelter here in Victoria. Mrs. J.W. Henderson, local chapter chairman, announced that there were approximately 1,000 registrants housed in the city hall, courthouse, county jail, National Guard Armory, and Gross High School.
Victory Dance, Labor Day, sponsored by Victoria Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Placedo Hall. Music by Benny Prause. Admission $1 incl. tax; ladies free.
1970
AUG. 25 – Summer vacation came to an abrupt end Monday morning for 11,706 students who began classes in Victoria Independent School District and 808 at St. Joseph and Nazareth Academy Catholic schools. The public school total includes 88 students in the new kindergarten program and 280 in special education classes.
What could be better than a vacation in California as house guest of a television personality and surfing at Malibu Beach? Nothing, says Shell Conoly Koontz, who just returned from such a vacation and is eager to go back there again. During her visit, Shell was introduced to a host of TV personalities and especially enjoyed meeting Lily Tomlin.
AUG. 28 – Dr. Rea R. Finehout back from a Montana vacation, and highly enthusiastic about the cold weather and trout fishing.
1995
AUG. 25 – Registration this week at Victoria High School hasn’t been as smooth as it could be but there were good reasons, VHS Principal Melissa Porche said Thursday. Scheduling was taking so long this year because for the first time students were allowed to choose for themselves when they will take required subjects. “This way they can balance weaknesses with strengths in their academic load,” Porche said. Under the new system, Porche said a football player who is weak in math may want to schedule that subject in the spring rather during football season. “The same goes for students wanting to compete in University Interscholastic League events,” she said. “I think ultimately it will be advantageous, but the transition is going to have some rough spots, and it has caused some problems.” She said because of the scheduling delays, between 150 to 200 students that had not pre-registered had to be sent home Tuesday.
AUG. 27 – City Councilman Tony Zapata said he’s pleased state and federal officials are doing what they can to make Victoria’s railroads safer, but he’s not so happy about city efforts. He said the city seems to be dragging its feet in working with Southern Pacific to close some streets where they unnecessarily cross railroad tracks. The proposed closings are designed to reduce the number of car-train collisions. “As a council, we need to move,” he said. “I can do the legwork and bring it to the table, but it’s up to the council as a whole to make the decisions.” Mayor Gary Middleton was unavailable for comment, but Mayor Pro Tem Taylor Starkey disagreed with Zapata. “I don’t believe the city is dragging its feet, but I think we need to think long and hard before we close people’s streets down,” he said. “It’s not something you should rush into.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.