1920
DEC. 27 – By quick thinking and expert roping, T.P. Traylor, well known ranchman of this city, saved a young boy from serious injury or possibly death in a runaway Friday afternoon. The horse was being driven by the boy, and must have become frightened as he started running north on Bridge Street at lightning speed. The boy was unable to control the horse, and turned the reins loose and held on to keep from falling out. Mr. Traylor was standing in front of the Laycock livery stable with a lariat in his hand. He sized up the situation at a glance, and stepped out into the middle of the street and deftly roped the runaway horse as he came by the stable. Mr. Traylor was thrown violently to the ground because of the great speed of the horse, but he succeeded in checking the speed of the horse to a stop.
DEC. 31 – Reports from the ticket sales committee for the Elks’ big time vaudeville, state that indications point to the fact that the entire house will be sold out before the curtain rises on the night of the show.
Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Zirjacks entertained with a Forty-Two party last night at their home in honor of Misses Kate and Marie Tomforde, of Yoakum, and Miss Agnes Miller of this city.
1945
DEC. 30 – Major Roy S. Lander, recently released from the Army Medical Corps, announced Saturday that he would begin his practice in Victoria in January. Major Lander, who was a practicing physician in Victoria for nine years before entering the army in 1942, will have his office at 1402 N. Navarro Street, near the DeTar Memorial Hospital.
1946
JAN. 2 – Valley Gold’s new home will soon begin to materialize on the Rio Grande Boulevard. Crescent Valley Creamery, meeting the demands of this territory for increased service and creamery products, is planning to erect a modern $100,000 plant. Construction will begin just as quickly as possible.
Victoria County’s service officer for veterans put an “open for business” sign on his door today. Homer Hauschild, World War I vet and father of a veteran of the recently-ended conflict, today began his new duties as service officer for the county. His office is located on the second floor of the court house. He will assist county veterans in their various problems and will work in cooperation with the Veteran Administration’s contact representative in the post office building.
1970
DEC. 28 – Miss Janice Fanning arrived from Hong Kong on Friday for a holiday visit with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Felger, and her grandmother, Mrs. William Offer. Miss Fanning, a Pan-American stewardess, recently transferred from Chicago to Los Angeles and has been flying on “R and R” flights between Vietnam and Australia.
An “Old English Christmas” was the theme for the party held by the Pilot Club of Victoria. Miss Kay Burns gave a reading, “It All Began With Christmas,” and Miss Julia Chamrad sang.
1971
JAN. 1 – The local economy remained strong in 1970 despite a poor crop year, rising costs, an irregular stock market, and a sagging national economy that has sent economic tremors through other less fortunate areas. Most bankers and business leaders contacted by The Advocate were pleased with the overall economic picture during 1970, and the general consensus is that 1971 should be an even better year.
Bryan Williamson, 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight J. Williamson of 2705 Lenora, has been named the “Advocate City Carrier of 1970.”
The biggest and best movie in town! John Wayne in “Rio Lobo” at the El Rancho.
1995
DEC. 29 – Fireworks. They’re bright, colorful and loud. Inside Victoria city limits, they’re also illegal. But no matter where they are, officials warn, they’re dangerous. “The main thing we’re concerned with is that they’re not carrying them into the city, and that those people who are using them are using them safely,” said Roger Stuart of the Victoria Fire Department’s Fire Marshals office. To Stuart and fellow Fire Marshal Richard Castillo, safe use of fireworks includes following the instructions on firework packages, not attempting to re-light “duds” and keeping them out of the reach of young children. “It’s never a bad idea to have water handy,” Stuart added. Even sparklers, which many parents consider safe for children, can cause very serious injuries. They burn at about 1,800 degrees — hot enough to meld aluminum, brass, bronze or even silver. Castillo added that alcohol and fireworks also can be a dangerous mix. “We had one guy down here a couple of years ago who was trying to light one, and kept falling over it.”
DEC. 31 – A very special new year dawns tomorrow. It’s not a new millennium, but 1996 does mark a definite milestone. One hundred and fifty years ago, on May 8, 1846, The Victoria Advocate began publishing. And we’ve served this area ever since, without interruption, as the primary news and information source for Victoria and the entire region. That makes us the second oldest newspaper in Texas. And Galveston, the oldest, only beat us by a couple of years. We’re also the second largest newspaper in Texas under local, family ownership. Surviving for 150 years is an amazing feat for any enterprise. But through wars, the Great Depression and other economic ups and downs, the Advocate has done it. Amazing.
