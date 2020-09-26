1920
SEPT. 27 – Calhoun County’s portion of the Victoria-Port Lavaca road is so highly appreciated by the citizens of Victoria County that sufficient pressure has been brought on the Commissioners Court of the county that it is going to award a contract today for the placing of mudshell on the portion of the road from the Victoria-Calhoun county line to Placedo Junction.
Matt C. Cody, chiropractor, who will locate here, left this afternoon for San Antonio after a visit in this city. He states that Victoria impresses him as being a very nice place in which to make his home and that he will return here in the near future with his family.
SEPT. 30 – The first real northern of the season is with us now. It made its appearance sometime yesterday and has made itself felt ever since.
City Fire Marshal Ike Cohen has issued the following advice: “The winter months are approaching and you will start to build your fires. See that your flues are cleaned and that your stove pipe is in good shape. There is a city ordinance regarding cleaning the flues. Now, don’t put this off, but do it now. All large fires start from small beginnings.
1945
SEPT. 28 – A silk comfort donated by A. & S. Levy, a Lane cedar chest given by Schneider Furniture Company, a leather pocketbook from M.O. Simon, and an electric iron donated by the May Electric Company, all four of these very valuable and attractive gifts will be given to four lucky people at the drawing to be conducted the night of the Junior Service League Carnival.
OCT. 1 – The breakdown of power in towns served by the Lower Colorado River Authority as a result of the walkout of approximately 100 employees will not affect Victoria, it was emphasized today as reports from the stricken cities jammed press association wires. Victoria is served by a private utility interest — Center Power & Light Company. Nor will two towns served by the LCRA in this area be drastically affected. Cuero and Gonzales, even though they are customers of LCRA, through an exchange of power between LCRA and CP&L, actually use CP&L juice, it was pointed out.
1970
SEPT. 29 – To help you lead a better life, Lawrence A. Lamb, M.D., a doctor who has treated astronauts and a president of the United States, begins a medical column Tuesday in The Victoria Advocate.
Chuck Finley, hard-running Stroman back, has a broken hand and it has been placed in a cast. “But he’s going to play Friday at Lamar Consolidated,” Coach Larry Cummings said Monday. “We’ll have some kind of special padding put on the cast and Chuck will be in there. We need him.”
OCT. 2 – Guests at a Democratic Party rally Wednesday discussed strategy to help bring out voters for the November general election. More than 75 persons gathered at the Zac Lentz farm in DaCosta to map plans for the final days of the campaign.
George Sirmon recalling that he has missed only eight summer sessions of Texas Firemen’s Training School since 1939, having attended the last eight as an instructor.
1995
SEPT. 30 – When Wilbert Rother opens his service station today, he’ll be doing things the same way as the day he opened in July 1969 — cleaning windshields, airing tires, vacuuming floorboards and checking oil, hoses and fan belts. But when his alarm clock goes off Monday he’ll simply tap it off, roll over and go back to sleep. Located at the corner of Navarro and Airline streets, business at Rother’s station will continue without missing a beat. He has turned it over, along with his many loyal customers, to former employee and friend Bubba King.
OCT. 3 – Two people won the first game of bingo Monday night at the new Navarro Bingo, but a Victoria non-profit organization hit the jackpot with an overflow crowd that had some players sitting on the floor. There were 475 chairs available, and 489 players showed up to break in the new bingo hall, located in the former Kmart building on N. Navarro Street. Navarro Bingo is operated by four Victoria non-profit organizations — Victoria Preservation Inc., Victoria Regional Museum Association, the Victoria Symphony and Temple B’Nai Israel. These groups previously held games at Palace Bingo on Houston Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.