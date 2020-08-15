1920
AUG. 16 – The Victoria Fire Department answered an alarm Saturday evening at a home on North Glass Street, with the fire being caused by someone tampering with the electric wiring in the house. People who have electric lights in their homes are warned not to tamper with the fuses. This is the second such fire in Victoria recently.
Allison Hull and Pat Keefe were initiated last night into the Victoria Lodge of the Elks after a scouting party went out and found them.
AUG. 21 – The Goldman ambulance has been equipped with a loud siren and Victorians are warned to give this vehicle the right of way when it is out on a call. City officials have given this firm the privilege of driving their ambulance at any rate of speed they may see fit on an emergency call.
Hans Fiek left yesterday for the state of Durango, Mexico, where he will assume the duties of a responsible position with a firm of British cotton men. He will be employed as a cotton classer.
1945
AUG. 17 – At least two Victorians, scheduled to leave soon for Fort Sam Houston and pre-induction medical examinations for the armed services, have been saved by the bell. The bell which gonged in their liberation from military service before they even entered it was the one which rang in victory over Japan.
Another “casualty” of peace was the fellow who lost his self-control upon learning gasoline had been unrationed after he had paid good money for some “extra tickets.”
AUG. 19 – Notwithstanding the fact that many people felt that the men and women who worked for the OPA should be ostracized from public life, the employees of the ration board here in Victoria said they were just as happy as anyone that rationing is on the way out, and if they were rude at times it was never intentional.
Since July 12, when the first bale of cotton was ginned in this section, the cotton gins of Victoria County have been baling the cotton as fast as production would allow. But production is not as good as in former years due to the scarcity of cotton pickers.
1970
AUG. 18 – A plan to use a portion of the road running through Riverside Park as a levee to protect against high water was offered Monday to members of the Parks Commission. J.M. Presley, conservationist with the Soil Conservation Service, who prepared the report, produced aerial maps of Riverside Park to substantiate his proposals. Noted were such points as the Grover’s Bend area, near the Optimist pool, between Lowe Field and Rippamonti Field, an area near the Riverside golf course clubhouse and along Young Drive.
AUG. 22 – “America today is full of experts. Experts to our right. To our left. Behind us. In front of us. After listening and watching President Nixon in a half-hour speech on television, four experts then spend the next hour telling you what he said. I guess they think we’re a bunch of dumbbells,” Dr. W.C. Newberry of Southwest Texas State University told the faculty of the Victoria Independent School District Friday morning.
Richard Grant, community relations director for Devereux School in Victoria, was named as a member of the Governor’s Committee on Human Relations.
1995
AUG. 17 – On the first day Texans could request an application for a concealed-handgun license, Victoria residents showed their quick-draw skills by exhausting the county’s supply of forms in just four hours. “The demand has been just wild,” Department of Public Safety Trooper Gerald Bryant said Wednesday. “They didn’t count them, but (we had) roughly 100 that were split between Drivers License and the Highway Patrol secretary. They were out by noon.” When it became apparent that demand for the post cards would far exceed the office’s supply, secretaries began distributing photocopies to would-be pistol-packers.
AUG. 20 – Jill Schlein appeared briefly on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” but she’s certain her exposure on Victoria television station KAVU will be more beneficial to her career. Schlein was on Letterman for 10 seconds during a trip to New York City when the St. Joseph High School Starlighter drill team marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She was captain of the squad her senior year. Letterman’s limelight only piqued her interest in television. Now the newly crowned Miss Victoria can be seen every Saturday and Sunday reporting the weather on Channel 25. Intending to pursue a career in broadcasting, Schlein applied to the television station “for any type of job.” She was hired to do technical work, but moved in front of the camera on April 22.
