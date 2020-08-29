1920
AUG. 30 – Unless more money is subscribed immediately, the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus No. 1 will be abandoned. The well is now down 3,167 feet in dark blue limey gumbo, a most promising formation. In fact, this is the formation under which most of the oil is found in the Texas coast country, and it would be a great pity to quit the well when the prospects are so bright. The Santa Claus is the first well in Victoria County to attain the coveted depth of 3,000 feet and statistics show that one-fourth of the wildcat wells that get below 3,000 feet strike oil.
SEPT. – A farmer in the Placedo community had the misfortune to lose a barn by fire last night. The fire started after the barn was struck by lightning and two horses as well as a large number of farm implements and four tons of hay were lost in the fire.
Inez was crowded with people last Saturday afternoon. It was a very busy day, according to all the merchants.
1945
AUG. 31 – The local ration board has just received notice that they are now working on a 40-hour week and therefore will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday in the future. The ration board also wishes to announce that there is still a ceiling on used cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Almost in the same fix as a one-armed paperhanger with the hives is a radio announcer with laryngitis, which reminds us that KVIC’s Jerry Fisher has just that these days and as a result is absent from the local mike.
See our new fur coats on display in our order office. You’ll love them! Phone 312, Montgomery Ward.
SEPT. 3 – Victoria County Electric Cooperative Company, under the management of S.W.T. Lanham, have moved their offices to 208 N. Main into what is known locally as the old telephone building, owned by the Brownson Estate.
A wage ceiling of $1.75 per hundred in this county has been recommended for abandonment. County Agent Arvle Elliott was notified by the USDA Board Saturday.
1970
SEPT. 1 – Dr. Kenneth Mueller, president of the board of trustees of the Victoria Independent School District, administered the oath of office to Jack G. Wood, who was named to fill the Place 4 board seat of the late George Shields.
A severe strep throat case, reported Monday morning, brought a momentary stir among school administrators, who were advised initially that there was an “unconfirmed report of diphtheria” in Victoria. A later, more thorough examination by the family physician, showed that the high school senior was suffering from a severe strep throat. School officials, however, advised all persons who have not had a booster diphtheria shot to do so.
SEPT. 5 – Call it a total transformation within a week, or whatever you prefer, but the Bloomington Bobcats performed like a different club Friday night. Sparked by the defensive play of juniors Rusty Wall, Jerrold Belk, Larry Grunewald, senior Adolph Gutierrez and junior Andrew King on the front line, the Bobcats stopped three Rockport scoring threats inside the 30-yard line with a strong rush.
1995
AUG. 30 – The creators of Victoria’s new city and county map hope it will serve as both a guide and a calling card to newcomers to the region. The staff at the Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce was swamped Tuesday when their first shipment of 15,000 maps was delivered. Bob Martin, chamber president and chief operating officer, played delivery boy in the afternoon, personally taking hundreds of copies to companies that sponsored the project. “We are very proud of this map,” Martin said, “and we feel it is one of the most informative pieces of literature the chamber has ever produced.” The new map, printed by San Antonio Cartographic Services Inc., was one-and-a-half years in the making, Martin said, and required the cooperation of many city and county employees.
SEPT. 4 – Dr. Patti Dodson, a Victoria pediatrician, was voted into life membership by the Texas Medical Association.
Tammy Hartman, executive director of Making the Grade-Victoria, was honored by the Texas Association of Extension 4-H Agents for her Search for Excellence in Teens and Strengthening our Capacity to Care programs.
