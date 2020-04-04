1920
APRIL 5 – The tacky dance that is to be held at the Central Fire Station this evening bids fair to be one of the most delightful affairs ever held by the local firemen. The proceeds of the affair will go to the racing team fund.
Frazer Treadaway sustained a broken right arm Saturday night when a Ford car which he had attempted to crank “kicked him.” The injury is causing the young man quite a bit of pain and we join his many friends in wishing him speedy recovery.
APRIL 9 – Joseph Boelhauwe has tendered the local post of the American Legion a flag with 33 golden stars to be placed in the quarters of the post as a fitting memorial to those 33 Victoria County heroes who died during the recent war. The flag was made by Victoria High School students.Former Senator J.W. Bailey spoke to an audience on the square last night conservatively estimated at 3,500. He made a strong appeal to the Democrats to go into the precinct conventions May 1 and help save the Democratic party from the “federalists” and said that he believed they would do so.
1945
APRIL 6 – A.W. Pickering, county tax assessor-collector for many years, resigning that position because of ill health the first part of this year, died in a local hospital this afternoon. He was 62 years of age.“They’re driving all of us crazy,” was the cry from Office of Price Administration Tire Panel members in Victoria this week as a rush was made to “pull wires” and “ask privileges” from “old friends,” hoping to get a new tire before the quota was exhausted. “This condition must cease,” Walker Carpenter of Nursery, chairman of the tire panel, said Saturday. “Other members of the panel — H.W. Griffith and George E. Hofmann — together with myself, are giving their time in order that you might be served fairly. It seems unbearably unjust that we should be accosted every day in the week by tire applicants who think theirs is the only ‘emergency case’ in the county.”
APRIL 10 – “What can you spare that they can wear?” This slogan has been adopted by members of Leon A. Zear Post, the American Legion, as they push plans for their collection of clothing for the peoples of war-ravaged lands.
Lost or strayed: One dozen calf show halters. Please contact James A. Huggins, Patti Welder vocational agriculture teacher. Huggins said the halters, made at the Yoakum tannery, were sent over Sunday by a friend in Yoakum, via a Victorian, who apparently has forgotten to get in touch with him, and it is hoped that if he reads this his memory may be revived to the point of calling him at the school.
1970
APRIL 7 – Dennis Migl happy to have his rocket back after it was found by Martin Cavazos of DaCosta.
City Council passed on first reading an ordinance designed to prevent the dumping of waste materials within the city limits.
APRIL 11 – Bobby Briggs fired a 69 over a wet par-72 Victoria Country Club course to easily win the low amateur gross crown.About 600 4-H members, leaders and Extension agents from District 10 counties will be in Victoria Saturday for district contests on the Victoria College campus.
1995
APRIL 8 – Texas A&M University System regents elected board member Mary Nan West to a second term as chairwoman and regent T. Michael O’Connor of Victoria as vice chairman on Friday. West, of San Antonio, has been the board chair since May 1994, when she was appointed to replace former chairman Ross Margraves. O’Connor was appointed to the nine-member board in 1993.
APRIL 10 – Sophomore art major David Miller, who has studied under instructors Larry Shook and Nancy Bandy, was named The Victoria College Artist of the Month for April. His paintings are on display through the end of April in the VC student center.
Licensed vocation nurse Mildred Young was named DeTar Hospital’s employee of the month for March. Young, an employee for 28 years, received a cash reward, a plaque, a reserved parking space and eligibility for employee of the year.
