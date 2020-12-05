1920
DEC. 7 – The exhibits of honey and of the bee industry, although not very large, proved to be very interesting to the many visitors at the fair. This department was under supervision of M.B. Talley and was held at City Hall.
A.A. Murphy is in Fort Worth attending a meeting of the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks as a delegate of the Victoria Branch No. 1000.
Hunters and stockmen tell strange tales of a wild man, said to be living in the woods in the Guadalupe River bottom not far from Cuero.
DEC. 10 – A large number of Victorians and visitors from neighboring cities had the pleasure last evening of hearing the second presentation of the Victoria Choral Club, Frederick H. Cowen’s “The Rose Maiden.” David Griffin, director of the Victoria Choral Club, efficiently directed the club in the presentation, and the beautiful accompaniment was ably handled by Mrs. G. Clarence Goldman.
The Thursday Afternoon Girls Bridge Club met yesterday with Miss Nellie Wood. Miss Mildred Shaw was awarded the prize for the highest score.
1945
DEC. 8 – The Bronze Star Medal awarded posthumously to Lt. Lee Earl Meyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.F. Meyer of this city and a graduate of St. Joseph High School, class of 1941, will be presented to his parents in a ceremony this evening in the auditorium of St. Joseph’s.
“You are guilty of violating the parking ordinance, according to this ticket I have here.” That much from the judge of the local corporation court, and the head of a busy Christmas shopper nods. “Pay the city secretary a dollar and be sure to get a receipt.” The above drama will probably occur 50 to 60 times during the next few days unless the two-hour parking law for the east and south sides of DeLeon Plaza is rigidly observed by shoppers. Chief of Police John (Bud) Vogt has directed his patrolmen to enforce the ordinance without hesitation.
DEC. 11 – The present office of the Victoria County war price and rationing board will be closed on or about December 19, S.W. Carpenter, chairman of the board, announced today.
Sgt. “Red” Miller calls our attention to the Dec. 7 issue of Yank Magazine and its “Mail Bag” column which stated that in a Victoria, Tex., store, officers’ hats were being dropped from $15 to $1.98 on account of the two air fields being closed.
1970
DEC. 6 – Old fashioned Christmas parades returned to Victoria Saturday morning, complete with Santa Claus and his candy, much to the delight of hundreds of youngsters who lined the downtown parade route. Larry McNeill, parade chairman for the sponsoring Jaycees, said that from 40 to 50 units participated. The only thing that was missing Saturday was Christmas weather, but no one seemed to mind as they watched the parade in the bright sunshine, many in short sleeved shirts, shorts and other spring and summer apparel.
DEC. 9 – About 30 Victoria residents representing a cross-section of business, civic, governmental and the professional community, meeting Tuesday night, ran into a brick wall in discussing drug abuse, but resolved to something constructive to change the situation. Dr. Roger Gee, VISD curriculum director, who served as temporary chairman, said there is a drug problem in Victoria. “There are those who say it doesn’t exist. These people just don’t know. There is a problem. It is real.”
1995
DEC. 6 – Although H.E.B.’s policy banning the Salvation Army’s familiar bell ringers from its storefronts remains in effect this year, the grocery giant has found another way to benefit the area’s needy children. On Tuesday, H.E.B.’s two Victoria stores kicked off their “Toys for Kids” coupon program. Shoppers can make contributions to the Salvation Army by buying 50-cent or $1 coupons at the checkout stands when purchasing their groceries. “In essence, it places a kettle at every checkout stand in the stores,” said H.E.B. District Manager James Aulds. This is the second year the grocery chain used the coupon program. Last year, it raised $5,000 for the charity, Aulds said.
DEC. 12 – Just over a month after Victoria became a no-smoking area for minors, city merchants were urged Monday not to sell tobacco to kids — and to make sure the kids know it. Last month, the city adopted a strict anti-underage smoking ordinance that makes it illegal for minors to posses tobacco except at home with parental permission or under other limited circumstances. Police have begun ticketing youngsters caught smoking, said Tom Eastland, head of the Victoria Police Department’s community services division. Fines can be up to $2,000 for minors. Last Tuesday, he said, four D.A.R.E. officers handed out warnings to about 20 teenagers caught smoking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.