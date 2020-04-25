1920
APRIL 27 – Mrs. Carl Miller and Miss Mae Wagner were elected as delegates to represent the Ladies Auxiliary of the Victoria Fire Department at the State Firemen’s Convention in May at Hillsboro. Mrs. Ben Williams Jr. and Mrs. L.M. Hofer were elected alternates.
The Mothers Club of the North Heights School extends to the public a most cordial invitation to a box supper and ice cream social to be given at the school on Monday evening.
APRIL 30 – The senior class of 1920 Patti Welder High School will present, for the approval of Victoria Theatre patrons next Monday night, their class play at Hauschild’s Opera House. A nominal admission fee of 25 cents and 35 cents will be charged and the proceeds will go to the fund for the issuance of the 1920 class and school annual, “The Rosebud.”
The entertainment given yesterday at the auditorium of the Nazareth Academy was attended by a large number of people who thoroughly enjoyed the entire program. The good acting of the small children and the larger girls of the academy speaks well for the training under the care of the good Sisters of the convent.
1945
APRIL 28 – Miss Patricia Breech, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B.G. Breech, has been selected as one of the 24 most popular students at Sullins College, Bristol, Va.
Under the direction of Sgt. Pat Patterson, former big name trombonist, the Aloe dance orchestra played for the official opening of the USO Pleasure Island pavilion last Saturday night.
MAY 1 – With city-wide coordination of store hours in view, retail grocers of Victoria will meet in the Chamber of Commerce office Wednesday afternoon to discuss opening and closing times, Charley Lanik, chairman of the store hours committee, reminded today. We hope we can arrive at a standard number of hours under which to operate, embodying the combined choice of all merchants. Thursday afternoon retail clothiers and dry goods merchants will meet to discuss their hours, it was reminded further.
1970
APRIL 29 – Sixty adult students have received certificates for completing their courses in the adult Basic Education Program, administered by the Victoria Independent School District. The awards event was held in the Mitchell Elementary School.
Howard Anderson of Victoria won first place in the races conducted by the Central Coast Sailing Club Sunday at Magnolia Beach.
MAY 2 – Tom Gary, 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Gary of 706 Buena Vista, was honored Thursday night as the Star Chapter Farmer of the Victoria High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America. He was presented the award, highest given a Chapter Farmer on the local level, during the chapter’s annual parent-son banquet at the high school.
1995
APRIL 30 – Bonnie Bowen, business development specialist at the UHV Small Business Development Center, has been selected Business Counselor of the Year. One of several regional candidates, Bowen was chosen by staff from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the University of Texas at San Antonio South Texas Border Region SBDC. Bowen, with the UHV center since July 1993, was selected for her outstanding performance in counseling and training small-business owners, and on business development and job creation assistance.
MAY 1 – Fiesta Noche en Mexico may not officially begin until Thursday, but the celebration began Sunday afternoon when Cynthia Ann Zuniga was crowned Miss Fiesta. Zuniga, 16, is a junior at St. Joseph High School. This year’s reina is the daughter of Ernest and Martha Zuniga, of Victoria. Zuniga was also awarded the title Miss Amistad. When asked what charity she would like to support if she suddenly came into a large sum of money, Zuniga said The AIDS Foundation, because there was such a need to find a cure. The Jr. Miss Fiesta reina is Bonnie Yvette Rodriguez, 12, daughter of Richard and Rachel Rodriguez, of Victoria. The Miss Fiesta pageant was held at Victoria College and was co-sponsored by The Greater Victoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and University of Houston Victoria.
