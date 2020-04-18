1920
APRIL 20 – If formations count for anything – and drillers and geologists consider them unmistakable – Victoria will in the next few days know what it means to be a real oil town and experience all the excitement and activity associated with a petroleum center, for out of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus No. 1, six miles northwest of the city, a very hard blue sandy limestone has been encountered that is the cap rock for oil and gas in many fields.
Mayor I.A. Heath has endorsed the Overall Clubs here as a protest against the high cost of living.
APRIL 25 – Emil C. Pela dropped in our office last week and showed us a monster strawberry grown in his garden. The berry weighed seven-eighths of an ounce and was fully three inches in circumference.
The Stevenson Tire Company of this city has placed their order with one of the leading manufacturers in the United States for a solid tire press, to be used in pressing on solid tires on trucks and other vehicles using solid tires. This will mean a big savings to users of solid tires as they will not have to ship their tires to Houston to have them pressed on in the future.
1945
APRIL 19 – So many letters are mailed in the letter box at the Southern Pacific passenger depot that the clerk on the night train from Houston to Corpus Christi finds it difficult to handle this mail in the limited time at his disposal between Victoria and Beeville, where much of it must be dispatched to other trains, Postmaster Leopold Morris revealed today. In order to relive the congestion at the station box, it is requested that more use be made of the curb letter boxes at the Post Office.
APRIL 22 – Chosen Gold Star Girl of Victoria County, Miss Rose Lee Parenica of Placedo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Parenica, tells her 4-H story, in part, as follows: The 4-H Club was organized at Placedo in September, 1941. I joined when it was first organized and we had 53 club members. Some of my girl friends said I was silly for staying in, but now I have accomplished something, and they didn’t get anywhere, so I am thankful for the 4-H Club.
1970
APRIL 21 – Two widely recognized attractions, the “Animals” and the “Zombies” will be heard in a concert at Victoria High School gym Tuesday. The two groups are being brought to Victoria under sponsorship of the Victoria High School Student Council. Tickets are priced at $3 each.
Herbert Doud of Victoria is the newly elected president of the Texas Professional Photographers Association.
APRIL 23 – Three scholarships were presented to outstanding Junior Achievers Tuesday night during the annual “Futures Unlimited” banquet of Junior Achievement of Victoria at Victoria Country Club. The winners were Jodie Domstead, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zen Domstead of 1202 N. DuPont; Terry Myers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Myers, 107 Spokane; and Sandra Oehlke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Oehlke of 1305 E. Mistletoe.
The State Highway Department is “well along” with plans for developing a four-lane highway southwest from the Guadalupe River bridge to Goldman Hill, District Engineer Carl V. Ramert announced at a “vital issues” breakfast Wednesday.
1995
APRIL 19 – The City Council took the first step Tuesday toward making Victoria a quieter, more peaceful place. It gave preliminary approval to a proposed change officials hope will make it easier for police to ticket people who play their car radios, tape players and boom boxes too loudly. While violators could be fined up to $500 for breaking the law, City Attorney Teresa Special said the fine in most cases will probably be in the $70 to $100 range. Councilman Taylor Starkey said he’s hopeful that word of the change alone will be enough to discourage people from cranking up the volume of their radios.
APRIL 24 – Victoria High School graduate Bobby Eberle is a May candidate for a doctor’s degree in philosophy from Rice University in Houston. Eberle, the son of Dina Eberle and the late Robert Eberle, and husband of the former Kathleen Hummel of Victoria, holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rice. He is in the space station hardware development department of Lockheed Engineering and Science.
Howell Middle School eighth-grade student Nicky Pahmiyer was named guitar student of the month at the Music Connection Piano Studio. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Wagner.
