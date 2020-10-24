1920
OCT. 25 – Dr. O.S. McMullen and L.T. Sterne returned yesterday evening from a hunting trip to the coast.
Charles L. Grunder, Marion H. Stevenson and Harry E. Rathbone returned late last night from a business visit to Port Lavaca. They encountered some very disagreeable weather on the trip, which was made by automobile.
To the voters of Victoria County: The Republican Party solicits your vote for Warren G. Harding for President.
OCT. 28 – Miss Sue Ragsdale will represent Victoria as duchess at the queen’s ball at the Texas Cotton Palace, which opens October 30 in Waco and closes November 14.
The regular weekly dance of the Knights of Columbus was held last night and there were about 15 couples present to enjoy the evening. The excellent music combined with the enthusiastic attitude of the crowd and the fine floor served to make the entire evening pleasurable. The weather was just the sort for dancing.
1945
OCT. 26 – City traffic court this week handed out fines ranging from $1 to $38 as police continued their efforts to slow local traffic. Chief of Police John (Bud) Vogt, however, was not any too optimistic over reducing the one-per-day traffic accidents occurring here — including one fatality this week.
Dean of Victoria’s auto mechanics is H.F. Koepke, whose small shop on E. Juan Linn is constantly humming with activity. The veteran mechanic has worked on just about everything from a 1905 model to the ‘42.
OCT. 29 – There has been a large increase in the number of diphtheria cases in Victoria, both in the city and county, during the past month, Dr. Chester P. Brown, director of the Gulf Health Department, announced today.
Captain E.A. Marth, the game warden, zipping up East Constitution Street as if he was after a game hog who had just bagged a couple of doe deer.
1970
OCT. 27 – Charles Lassman, former 4-H Gold Star recipient, presented the Gold Star awards for the year to Craig Weisiger and Patricia Lau. The award is the highest awarded in 4-H Club work. Donella Dopslauf and Charles Stichler, assistant Extension agents, announced that Karyl Jean Hempel and Jean Sengele tied for honors as the year’s top first year junior girls. The top first year junior boy is Jimmy Smajstrla.
The only legitimate national issue in general elections in Texas and across the United States next month is the state of the nation’s economy, Congr. John Young of Corpus Christi said in Victoria Monday.
OCT. 30 – Jerry Irvin Toyota opened for business this week at 802 E. Rio Grande, with many models of the well-known Toyota offered for sale.
A Texas International Airlines flight leaving at 8 p.m. for Houston will help to offer a wider area for one-day air-mail service, L.H. Gisler, officer in charge of the Victoria Post Office, said Thursday.
1995
OCT. 25 – Some of Victoria County’s majestic live oak trees will take a place in history when they are used to restore the USS Constitution, or Old Ironsides, as she is affectionately known. The trees are a donation from Jim Matthews, a San Antonio banker. He grew up playing under and in the trees on his parents’ ranch seven miles west of U.S. 77 near the Victoria-Refugio county line on the San Antonio River. Tuesday morning Matthews, along with Gary Morrissette of the U.S. Navy and Brian Sichel of the Texas Forest Service, had a look at the trees. Morrissette was pleased to find such large, well-shaped specimens. There were some 200 to choose from on the ranch and Matthews gave the Navy permission to take its pick. Matthews said he was willing to donate up to 100 of the elegant 250- to 300-year-old trees, but Morrissette chose only 22.
OCT. 31 – Workers in Victoria County took home fatter weekly paychecks at the beginning of this year than at the start of 1994, a recent wage survey shows. The average weekly wage in the county was $420 for the first quarter of 1995 — the first time the county’s average wage has topped $400 a week since the Victoria Economic Development Corp. began tracking the rates in 1987, said VEDC marketing analyst Tom Foster. That’s up 7.5 percent from the same period in 1994, according to a Texas Employment Commission survey. Bob Martin, president and chief operating officer at the Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce, called the data a sign of a healthy economic climate.
