1920
JUNE 21 – Two local bootleggers, who were caught with the goods Saturday night and Sunday morning, were released on bond this morning, being charged with two violations of the national prohibition act.
Mrs. M.L. Potash was slightly injured and bruised yesterday about noon when crossing the street at the intersection of Main and Forrest Streets, near the O’Connor Building.
JUNE 24 – A party of Victoria ladies, Mrs. Max Zahn, Mrs. Frank Wagner, Mrs. Alphonse Murphy, Mrs. Annie Laurenz and Miss Mae Wagner, are spending a delightful outing in Port O’Connor and report great times bathing and good luck fishing. Mrs. Laurenz landed a bull redfish that weighed nearly 20 pounds and Mrs. Murphy caught four large flounders that averaged way up on the scale.
Yesterday marked the opening day of a Child Health Center at Bloomington. Although Bloomington is a small community, the attendance at the Health Center was exceedingly large. The children present were from three months to seven years of age, the majority of them being under one year.
1945
JUNE 22 – How a Victoria sergeant wiped out a fortified hilltop position, on which the Germans were strongly entrenched, captured 33 German prisoners single-handed and won the Silver Star award for his heroic action was learned here today. The Victoria County “Sergeant York,” an infantryman, is S/Sgt. Antonio Tames, son of Nesaria B. Tames. Sergeant Tames, a squad leader, was ordered to assault the prepared hostile entrenchments on the hill crest. Four of his squad became casualties within a few minutes, but the Victoria lad led his remaining men through a heavy artillery barrage. He then deployed his men so as to neutralize hostile fire while he crawled forward alone.
JUNE 25 – Melissa Mason, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Mason, narrowly escaped serious injury late Saturday when a horse she was riding ran away and crashed into a moving automobile at the intersection of Laurent and Rio Grande Boulevard. The runaway horse had raced for about half a mile with Miss Mason unable either to stop the animal or turn him.
Dreaded infantile paralysis has struck another Victoria home, it was learned today. With this new case, total number of cases reported here this season is now four, one of which resulted in a fatality.
1970
JUNE 23 – The Auto Stereo Center at Parris Radio and TV, located at 517 W. Brazos, now offers a wide selection of pop, country and western, soul and Spanish language stereo tapes at discount prices.
Fire extensively damaged the second floor of the home of Clifton E. Miller Monday afternoon at 109 Dover Dell.
JUNE 27 – The St. Peter’s Baptist Church on Bloomington Road will hold a reception Sunday honoring two members who leave July 9 for a world tour and include attendance at the Baptist World Alliance in Tokyo, Japan. The pastor, the Rev. J.S. Smith, invites the public to the program which will honor Mrs. O.L. Terrell and Mrs. A.M. Heard, who will represent the church at the world meeting. The tour will include Honolulu, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Calcutta, Tel Aviv, Rome and Paris.
1995
JUNE 23 – The Victoria school board promoted three elementary vice-principals to principals on Thursday, highlighting a night of hiring and approving new staff. Linda Allen, assistant principal at Hopkins Fine Arts Academy, will take over Aloe Elementary School. Carol Tippins, assistant principal at Juan Linn Math and Science Magnet School, will become principal at Mission Valley Elementary and O’Connor Elementary’s assistant principal, Sherry Gorsuch, will move into that school’s principal job.
JUNE 26 – Five area Hispanic business leaders will be honored Wednesday at the 18th annual installation and awards banquet of the Greater Victoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The banquet will be held at the Victoria Community Center. Chamber President Arnold Davis said Victoria Bank & Trust will receive the 1995 Corporate Member of the Year award for its involvement with the chamber, especially in developing programs to purchase products from the area Hispanic business community.
