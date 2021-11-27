1921
NOV. 28 – Marion H. Stevenson, a traveling representative of the Marathon Tire Co., left Saturday for Dallas after spending Thanksgiving with his family in this city.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bettin, who are now making their home in Robstown, spent the weekend in Victoria visiting at the home of Mrs. Max Bettin.
E. Seiler and son, E.H., motored to Cuero Friday on a business trip.
DEC. 1 – The heavy winds of early Thursday morning caused some damage in and around Victoria. The building housing Wearden’s Cash Grocery was damaged by the heavy winds, and some of the stock was damaged by the rain, while the building at the plant of Pierce Oil Corp. was unroofed by the wind.
Dennis Wilden, who has been living in Port O’Connor for the past several months, is in the city on a short business trip.
1946
NOV. 29 – Plans for a citizenship course for non-citizens of Victoria were laid this week when Dean B.F. Harbour of Victoria Junior College met with a group of Latin-American leaders in the city hall. The classes will meet two nights a week and will be taught by junior college instructors.
Emil Munsch and Bill Kelly pooling bank employees’ ticket money and getting 70 tickets to the Hondo game all at one pop.
Rev. Patrick Sheridan, the new assistant at St. Mary’s Parish, making acquaintances fast.
DEC. 2 – Officers for 1947 were elected this morning by the Victoria Ministerial Alliance following a breakfast at the parsonage of the First English Lutheran Church. Elected unanimously were the Rev. J.C. Felger, president; Monsignor F.O. Beck, vice-president; the Rev. E.A. Hermes, secretary; and the Rev. C.M Hill, treasurer.
Dead Stock Wanted. Texas’ most modern and complete rendering plant wants horses, mules, cattle and hogs — unskinned dead animals — and will remove them free. South Texas Rendering Co.
1971
NOV. 30 – The Victoria College Music Department will present the concert wind ensemble and stage band, directed by Wilbur L. Collins in concert Tuesday in the college auditorium. The ensemble will feature Sisto Cantu, alto sax soloist.
Dick Dunn explaining that it was over 200 fish he and friends caught, not 20.
DEC. 3 – Led by three-year selection Jeff Latimer, the Texas Catholic Interscholastic League District 2-AA champion St. Joseph Flyers placed nine players on the coaches all-district team this season. Joining Latimer on the first team were Conrad Thibodeaux at offensive tackle, Cliff Blank at offensive guard, Ray Boldt at offensive center, Paul Holm at quarterback, Mike Nitschmann at defensive lineman, James Boehm and Rob Angerstein at linebackers and Dale Kalinowski at defensive halfback.
1996
NOV. 28 – A life-size re-creation of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” sculpted in wax, will be on public display at Victoria Mall beginning Friday. The exhibit will also include an oil-and-charcoal-on-canvas copy of Da Vinci’s the “Mona Lisa,” etched-glass pieces and other works, all life-size. The touring exhibit will be presented by Robert Snowden Enterprises of Miami, Fla., and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Community Food Bank of Victoria.
DEC. 4 – Victoria High’s Sedrick Brown was named the All-District 29-5A Football Team Most Valuable Offensive Player while Stingaree head coach Mark Reeve was again, Coach of the Year.
The Stingarees, who won their fourth consecutive district championship, dominated the first team, garnering seven berths on the first team offense and seven on the first team defense voted on by the district coaches. “It’s a nice tribute to a lot of our kids,” said Reeve. Of Brown, Reeve said, “I’m real happy for Sedrick. He was the leading rusher in the district and definitely one of the most talented players in District 29-5A.” “I think Sedrick would be the first one to give credit to our offensive line but Sedrick certainly made his presence felt in the district,” he added.
