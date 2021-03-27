1921
MARCH 28 – The annual Easter norther arrived in our midst about 24 hours late. As a general rule, its appearance is made on the Saturday before Easter, but this time it came about 11 o’clock Easter night, and this morning it was quite cold. A little rain accompanied the norther, which was heralded by low flying flocks of geese late Saturday night.
APRIL 1 – Tomorrow afternoon, April 2, at the American Legion Hall, an organization of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Leon A. Zear Post No. 166, American Legion, will be perfected.
Mr. and Mrs. Seth Shaw left yesterday afternoon for New York City, where they will meet relatives who are emigrating to this country from England. They will be gone several weeks.
The progress Mr. Hardey is making with the creamery is gratifying. The first week he bought from 26 farmers and he has steadily increased until he was buying from 113 last Saturday night. After his new machinery has been installed, he will be able to make more and better butter.
1946
MARCH 29 – That new loaf of bread you have on the table today may be a shade darker, but it’s a safe bet it’s richer in Vitamin D and iron. The darker shade is caused by use of the 80 percent, or Truman flour, which millers are now obligated to turn out instead of the snow white variety you’ve been accustomed to. It’s an emergency flour instituted by the government in its efforts to conserve grain for relief shipments overseas. Lee Baking Company and the Sweet Shop are now turning out the new enriched bread. Few Victorians have noticed any difference in taste or texture.
Alfred Jecker bubbling over with enthusiasm with the announcement the bridge over Blind Bayou en route to Indianola is ready. Jecker ramrodded the project and did a jam up job.
MARCH 31 – While the Victoria economic and industrial situation has undergone serious ups and downs during the past four years, the prospect looks bright, according to a cross section of the city’s leading businessmen. While oil, livestock and agricultural industries still vie with one another for place of first importance, it is now generally agreed that the first now holds the limelight from the standpoint of taxable property, actual revenue and development possibilities.
1971
MARCH 30 – Issues ranging from dogs to zoning and from personal property taxes on automobiles to pollution control were among those tackled by the two candidates for mayor and 11 other city council positions Monday night in a voters’ rally sponsored by the League of Women Voters, while the four school board candidates dealt with such items as dress codes, quality of education, and getting the most out of the tax dollar.
APRIL 2 – A plaque was presented by the Victoria Lions Club Thursday to Winfred A. Kainer, who was recently named the “Outstanding Conservation Farmer” in the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Kainer is also active on the County Program Building Committee.
1996
MARCH 31 – If you’re planning on buying that big-screen television set you’ve always wanted, expect to pay a little extra in Victoria beginning tomorrow. The local sales tax rate will go from 7.75 to 8.25 percent Monday, raising the tax on a $2,000 television set from $155 to $165. But Assistant City Manager Charles Windwehen said that $10 really isn’t much when compared to what residents will get in return. “Yes, people who buy eligible goods in Victoria will be paying more sales tax,” he said. “But in return, the community is going to get approximately $3.5 million (annually) worth of improvements for streets, drainage, traffic lights, street lights, and water and sewer lines. He said these types of improvements will help keep up property values using income that will help hold down property taxes.
APRIL 3 – The serious business of government turned to child’s play Tuesday as the Victoria City Council approved the purchase of $80,000 worth of playground equipment for three city parks. All of the equipment — including basketball hoops and tire swings — to be used at Hopkins, Will Rogers and Pine Street parks, will be purchased with community development block grant funds. The council unanimously approved purchasing the equipment from Thompson Recreation Products Inc. of New Braunfels, the lowest bidder of three companies bidding for the contract.
