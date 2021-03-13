1921
MARCH 14 – A.E. Gray in the employ of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Biological Survey, is in the city to organize a rat killing campaign. Invitations to attend a meeting in the courthouse have been extended to officers of the Retail Merchants Association, Rotary Club, Bronte Club, Parent-Teachers’ Association, farm bureau, county school board, county nurse, county judge, county health officer, city health officer, mayor, city school superintendent, city fire marshal and chief of the fire department.
MARCH 19 – The Victoria Chamber of Commerce recently sent out a questionnaire and here are a few of the answers received to several of the questions: How can the C. of C. serve Victoria in a business way — (1) Urge sanitation in slaughtering meats; boost for us as having anything in the line of fresh meat, quick and courteous service; (2) By making Victoria the best market for cotton; would suggest the market square system. How can the C. of C. best serve Victoria in a civic way — (1) By beautifying our city parks; (2) Making everything pleasant to the eye, such as tearing down old shacks and buildings; (3) Construct substantial buildings on Main Street.
1946
MARCH 15 – Victor Alkek, son of Mrs. Mary Alkek and brother of Anton and Albert Alkek, well known local business men, this week purchased the Crown Grocery, 120 North Main Street, from Pete and Paul Arage.
Chamber of Commerce Secretary John D. Owen was in a vexatious predicament today with inquiries of veterans pouring in concerning the availability of homes in Yucca Heights and Zoom Town, but a search of the mails revealed no contract from the Federal Public Housing Authority.
MARCH 17 – Advocate news arrives daily by leased wire, special reporters and through the mails, but the local Boy Scouts Saturday added another means. “Grumpy,” the carrier pigeon of B.E. Leissner, Jr., brought in Saturday’s report from the Boy Scouts at Camp DeLeon, where they were holding a weekend bivouac. “We are having a wonderful time,” said the report, which was tied to Grumpy’s leg when he arrived at his cage at the Leissner home.
1971
MARCH 16 – Kenneth Knight, son of Mr. and Mrs. Midd Knight of Telferner, is scheduled to leave Victoria by plane Tuesday afternoon to join the farm team system of the Minnesota Twins in spring training at Melbourne, Florida. Young Knight, a 1969 graduate of Victoria High School, is entering his third season of professional baseball.
MARCH 18 – Stephanie Davis, 13, eighth grader at Howell Intermediate School, accepted congratulations on winning the 1971 Victoria County Spelling Bee from Debra Wearden, 11, sixth grader at Nazareth Academy, who was runnerup. Stephanie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darwin D. Davis, while Debra is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Wearden.
El Rancho — Robert Redford and Michael J. Pollard in “Little Fauss and Big Halsy.”
1996
MARCH 15 – Thomas Svetlik’s grand champion steer will amply replenish Christ’s Kitchen’s meat freezer after thieves stole 400 pounds of meat three weeks ago, Iris Baillio, a co-director of the facility, said Thursday. Svetlik’s 1,242-pound steer was purchased Monday night at the 50th annual Victoria Jaycee-sponsored Victoria Livestock Show auction by First Victoria National Bank and Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Geo Mitsubishi for a record $11,500. The buyers on Thursday donated the steer to Christ’s Kitchen. “We are so honored and pleased to receive this gift,” Baillio said. Both the bank and the automobile dealership have a long history of supporting the Victoria Livestock Show.
MARCH 20 – The spirit of Victoria’s founder will be celebrated along with the contributions of six current and former city residents Thursday with the presentation of the De Leon Spirit of Excellence Awards. The award, named for Don Martin De Leon, is, according to Greater Victoria Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, “a proud reflection of the Tejano men and women who made a dream come true.” This year’s honorees are Maria Reyes Torres, John Manuel Villafranca, Magdaleno Cerda Jr., Matt Lopez, Ignacio Diaz-Risa and late Victoria police Capt. Jesse Ramirez. The awards will be presented during a 7 p.m. banquet at the Plaza Club, One O’Connor Plaza. Tickets are $20.
