1921
JULY 27 – The Victoria division will run an excursion from Cuero to Port Lavaca tomorrow. The train will leave Cuero at 9:30 in the morning and pass through this city at 10:25. The fare will be $1.06 for the round trip, and large numbers of Victorians are planning to make the trip to the coastal city.
E. Middleton, manager of the local branch of the Schuhmacher Company, will leave Saturday afternoon for Kansas City, where he will join Mrs. Middleton, who is visiting relatives and friends in that city. From that point Mr. and Mrs. Middleton will go to Colorado, where they will visit the National Park.
JULY 30 – F.C. Urban has opened an Auto Top Cover Shop at 106 S. Bridge opposite the Laycock Livery Stable. Urban has worked in the Victoria Hardware Company’s harness making department for the last 10 years.
Save $38.55 at Haller Dry Goods. Here is what you could buy for $100 in 1920: one Hart, Schaffner and Marx suit $65; silk shirt $12.50; pair silk socks $1.50; blue shirt $1.50; pair Edwin Clapp oxfords $19.50. This year the same one hundred dollar bill will buy one Hart, Schaffner and Marx suit $40; silk shirt $6.00; pair silk socks 75 cents, blue shirt 75 cents; Edwin Clapp oxfords $13.95, with $38.55 left.
1946
JULY 26 – Though 287 bushels add up to a lot of peaches, Miss Velda Smith, home demonstration agent, believes there would have been more ordered this season if canning sugar had been more plentiful. The 287 bushels represented orders placed through the Home Demonstration Marketing Council. They were trucked here from Fredericksburg and delivered to cooperative buyers at Timme’s Super Market on Refugio highway.
Colonel John Boles, former commander of Camp Polk, La., told Victoria and neighboring reserve officers that they were again needed in active duty with the Regular Army.
JULY 29 – E.L. Atzenhoffer, local automobile dealer, said today that shortly after the first of August two new garbage trucks would be delivered to the city of Victoria. The city council has already prepared a city garbage ordinance which will in all probability be placed in effect just as soon as the equipment is received. City Engineer F.B. Lowry, the mayor said, was now planning routes for the garbage collection.
Rita Theatre. Clark Gable and Greer Garson in “Adventure.” Frels’ Friendly Uptown Theatre. Claudette Colbert, Orson Welles, George Brent in “Tomorrow is Forever.”
1971
JULY 25 – Southern Pacific railroad employees didn’t work on the railroad Saturday. Instead, they took turns in the sweltering heat alongside the railroad, brandishing homemade signs reading, “On Strike, UTU Local 953.” There are about 150 local SP employees, some of whom are members of other unions who are honoring the UTU picket lines.
There will be a real carnival atmosphere Friday when the First Annual International Armadillo Confab and Exposition opens in the DeLeon Plaza vicinity with 35 booths ready to serve food, drink, souvenirs and fun.
JULY 31 – As for Val Hotz, he took his defeat in the first heat of the weekend armadillo races with aplomb and a bit of braggadocio. “Well, anyway,” he said, “I won in Vegas.” It was the first time we knew they had armadillo races in Vegas.
Singles winners between the ages of eight and 17 in the city recreation tennis tournament were Beverly Shook, Joyce VanWay, Kenneth Bailey, Mark Godfrey, Tim Theus, Judy Johnson and Kathryn Freeland.
1996
JULY 28 – Winners of the 1996 Miss Victoria and associated pageants include: Miss Photogenic in the Miss Victoria competition went to Natalie Goforth. Dawn Johnston received an award for top advertising sales. Miss Congeniality in the Junior Miss Victoria competition went to Autumn Barber. Miss Photogenic went to Kristin Landrum and Misty Smith received an award for top advertising sales. Miss Photogenic in the Young Miss Victoria competition went to Sarah Odem and Andrea Bernhard received recognition for top advertising sales. Miss Photogenic in the Little Miss Victoria competition went to Bryana Uresti and Adriana Espinoza was recognized for top advertising sales.
JULY 31 – First came the thieves, then the drought. Throw in a pinch of improper care and you have all the ingredients for a disastrous-looking rose garden. But things are looking rosier today for Victoria’s Rose Garden after several years of deterioration. That’s because a group of Victoria residents concerned about the condition of the garden plans to spend close to $25,000 restoring it to its former splendor. “I decided I was tired of the way that thing is looking,” Council Member Wayne Watkins said. “I’m ashamed of it.” He said he’s hopeful the group can restore the garden located at the McCright Drive entrance to Riverside Park, to an acceptable condition by late next year.
