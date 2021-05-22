1921
MAY 23 – Misses Lorena Fimble and Annie Wilden, accompanied by Dennis Wilden, motored to Corpus Christi Saturday afternoon to be present in that city on “Splash Day,” which took place Sunday afternoon.
Miss Fannie Marie Kubecka left Saturday afternoon for Galveston to attend the annual state convention of the Daughters of Isabella.
The reinforced concrete bridge across East Juan Linn Street was released for traffic Saturday evening, and many cars drove blocks out of the way Sunday to cross the new structure.
Joe Bianchi, manufacturer of hand forged spurs and bridle bits, plain and silver mounted, mail orders promptly attended, write for catalogue. In Victoria since 1891.
MAY 26 – Local agents of oil companies this morning received notice of a three cent cut per gallon in the retail price of gasoline and kerosene. Gas is now selling for 20 cents per gallon at filling stations and kerosene is selling for 10 cents per gallon.
Commencement exercises of Nazareth Academy will be held Friday at the Academy auditorium. Miss Ruth Braden of Collegeport is the valedictorian.
1946
MAY 24 – Two trainloads of vegetables, stranded in and near Victoria because of striking union employees at the Missouri Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads, will be lost unless emergency crews are able to get enough ice here to refrigerate them by tomorrow morning. Fourteen carloads of ice, with two crews of workmen, were being rushed from Kingsville this afternoon on a train presumably manned by Missouri Pacific Railway officials, to re-ice 167 carloads of tomatoes, corn, other vegetables and citrus on the main MP line at Vanderbilt.
MAY 27 – Vic Jaschke and his son, Ben, in town Sunday exhibiting a 77-pound catfish taken from the Guadalupe River early that morning. Jaschke, one of the city’s most ardent river fishermen, also is one of the most successful, with several catches of catfish weighing in the neighborhood of 100 pounds.
A meeting of the community recreational group has been called for Thursday in the district court room of the county court house, according to an announcement by Rev. Charles M. Hill, chairman. The board of directors of the group will be composed of one representative from each civic organization in the city.
1971
MAY 25 – Mrs. Joyce Burris, representing Victoria Development Association, the downtown group, presented Mrs. A.J. Hanslik of 3303 E. Rio Grade with the “Coupon Days” promotion award for May. Mrs. Hanslik received $100 in merchandise which can be purchased from 22 participating merchants.
Fire struck the Pizza Inn, 2602 Houston Highway, Monday morning with damages estimated at $2,500. An electrical short in wiring was blamed as the cause of the blaze.
MAY 28 – The 1969 valedictorian of Victoria High School, Sandra Musselman, will graduate Friday night as valedictorian of Victoria College in the 46th annual commencement exercises in the auditorium. Miss Musselman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Musselman of Inez. The salutatorian is Heidy Ellisor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Wars of 606 Angus.
Chuck Carsner of the Victoria Jaycees presented the organization’s Outstanding Young Educator Award to John Norris, a biology instructor at Victoria High School.
1996
MAY 24 – Victoria businessman and politician Chris Rivera was elected chairman of the Greater Victoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting Thursday. Rivera will replace outgoing chairman Janie Rubio, whom he praised for her hard work and dedication to the chamber. As the new chairman, Rivera said he looks forward to promoting small business in Victoria. He also wants to see Victoria residents support local businesses with their shopping dollars. The 44-year-old Victoria native is owner and publisher of Rivista de Victoria, a monthly news magazine.
MAY 29 – With Victoria County agriculture already sustaining an estimated $12 million loss due to the drought, county commissioners Tuesday passed a resolution seeking state and federal assistance for farmers and ranchers. The action came after John Zacek, a First Victoria National Bank officer and head of the bank’s agriculture lending, and a group of farmers and ranchers urged commissioners to declare the county a disaster area.
