1921
APRIL 20 – President Charles L. Grunder of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce has appointed a committee to formulate plans for the organization meeting of the officers of the various chambers of commerce and commercial clubs of South Texas to organize what will be known as the South or Southwest Texas Chamber of Commerce.
Ike Cohen left this afternoon for San Antonio to attend the regular annual convention of the Fire Marshals of the State of Texas.
APRIL 24 – Among other important happenings and big doings scheduled for the month of May will be the advent of the Victoria Sunday Advocate, which will make its debut on the first day of the month and will continue every Sunday morning thereafter. Bereft of its swaddling clothes, it will go forth a full fledged 12 to 16 page paper with all modern Sunday features, and filled with United Press and other copyrighted news.
Jules C. Levy has a force busy moving the old residence and rubbish from the Brown property at the corner of Bridge and Commercial Streets, which Mr. Levy bought some days ago. The old house now being moved is said by old settlers to be the oldest residence in the city.
1946
APRIL 19 – The make-up of the two parades to be held Friday and Saturday in connection with the annual Victoria County FFA and 4-H Club Fat Stock Show and Rodeo has been announced by W.H. (Bill) Kelly, chairman of the parade committee.
George Zafero has announced he will give a case — delivered — of R.C. Cola to the first Rosebud to steal a base in the opening game with the Yoakum Tanners Sunday.
Thomson’s Liquor Store is giving $10 for the first Bud homer and Central Food Market is awarding a pound of butter to the first Bud run maker.
APRIL 22 – Two perfect bunts that ignited a fifth inning explosion netting all five of their runs enabled the Victoria Rosebuds to defeat the Yoakum Tanners, 5 to 2, in the opening game of the Guadalupe Valley League season in College Park here Sunday.
Postmaster Leopold Morris received approval today of the recommendation for three more extensions of the city delivery service, all in the southern portion of the city. Service to the extensions was made possible by extensive street improvements recently undertaken by the city.
1971
APRIL 18 – President Nixon has invited Beatrice Rincon, Community Action Committee staff worker, as a delegate to the President’s Conference on Youth to be held in Estes Park, Colorado. Very enthusiastic about making the trip, Miss Rincon said that conference sessions will make recommendations concerning the problems of youth and make studies on environment, race and minority group relations, drugs, education, the draft and alternatives, poverty, legal rights and economy and employment.
APRIL 21 – Geraldine Repka walked off with three top awards given by Junior Achievement of Victoria during a “Future Unlimited” banquet Tuesday night. Miss Repka received management and top salesman awards, and along with George Matthews she was given the executive award.
The League of Women Voters of Victoria told City Council Monday it is about to stop whispering and begin yelling for improved library facilities.
1996
APRIL 21 – No one has been able to feed four thousand people with seven loaves of bread since Jesus. But some Sunday school students who set out to help the Women’s Crisis Center must have felt the Lord was working within the people whose donations made it possible to turn a small roofing project into a major renovation. USA Weekend named Ruth Sunday School Class, a group of women aged 50-67 at Northside Baptist Church, the top Make-a-Difference day project in the area. Top projects from around the country are featured in today’s USA Weekend. The class renovated a vacant house for use as an office for the Women’s Crisis Center. The crisis center gives counseling and shelter for women who are victims of domestic violence.
APRIL 23 – Less than three weeks after a potentially disastrous episode at their place of business, the Victoria County commissioners have muscled through a plan to install a $38,000 fire alarm in the county courthouse. The heat has been on since an April 3 leaf fire under the downtown facility caused officials to evacuate people from all three stories and threatened 160 years of non-duplicated legal documents in the basement. City fire officials did not see the short-lived blaze at the scene, but they later determined the culprit was a cigarette butt that fell through a crack at the front steps and ignited leaves in a crawlspace. The 29-year-old courthouse has no fire alarm system, and commissioners counted their blessings Monday that the blaze did nothing more than send thick smoke through an intake blower and into the basement.
