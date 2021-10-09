1921
OCT. 12 – The directors of the Victoria Fair Association have decided to hold a parade on the first day of the fair, at 11 a.m., with H.A. Carsner in charge.
Father Lawrence Etschenberg, who has been visiting in Germany and other portions of Europe for the past several months, will return to his home in this city tomorrow. During his stay in Europe, Father Etschenberg, who is a member of the Victoria Rotary Club, attended the annual convention of the International Association of Rotary Clubs.
OCT. 16 – Edgar Koch left Sunday afternoon for San Antonio. The young man, who was the Victoria baseball team’s first string catcher, is planning to make his home in the Alamo City and will seek employment there.
Dr. and Mrs. M.C. Cody and Mr. and Mrs. August LeSage and A.A. Murphy motored to Shiner Sunday afternoon to attend the ordination ceremonies at that place.
1946
OCT. 11 – One case each of typhoid and diphtheria have been reported in Victoria County, Dr. L.E. Silverthorn, City-County Health Unit director, announced today. Both patients are thought to be well along the road to recovery.
Miss Margie Holzheuser was installed as worthy advisor of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls.
Fred Watson off for Dallas and the big Texas-Oklahoma game Saturday.
OCT. 14 – The Victoria County Child Welfare Board, through the Child Welfare office, carries on one of the largest charitable undertakings in this city and county, a check of its activities reveals. The office has accepted 147 new cases since January. Officers of the board are appointed by the County Commissioners’ Court. They are John G. Stofer, president; Mrs. Hugh Lowery, vice-president; Floyd Schiewitz, secretary; Mrs. C.K. McCan, treasurer; and board members Gerald Dubose, Dr. Allan Shields, Mrs. W.L. DuPre, Mrs. Allen Shields and Judge A.B. Chambers.
Back from a visit to Old Mexico are Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Atzenhoffer, Mr. and Mrs. Francis Obsta and Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Ruschhaupt.
1971
OCT. 10 – FISH is planning a birthday dinner. FISH — Friends in Service Here — began operating a year ago by a handful of persons who saw the need for an organization that didn’t actually provide many services by itself, but that could quickly refer persons needing virtually any kind of help to the proper source. FISH operates on a shoestring budget, with the telephone being the main expense. The organization has some 40 to 45 family groups it assigns 24 hours of “duty.” Calls have averaged 15 to 20 a week.
Congratulations to George and Margaret Totah on the formal opening of their new lounge, 2911 Houston Highway.
OCT. 15 – Victoria Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the visitor information center on Navarro, just south of the Airline intersection, is now open. Fred Armstrong of the tourist and convention committee said that the center has been provided with a public telephone and with a direct line to the chamber office for those desiring specific information. A city map, along with various information on the city, is also displayed at the drive-up facility.
1996
OCT. 10 – If you’re looking for an unusual gift to give a relative or close friend for Christmas, a local group may have just the thing for you. The Victoria Botanical Garden Association will sponsor an Adopt-A-Rose program beginning Oct. 22 to help pay for re-establishing the Rose Garden in Victoria’s Riverside Park. Rose bushes will be available for $25 each with donors getting a certificate and a plaque that will be placed near the adopted plant. Beverly Arnold of the Botanical Garden Association said the plaque can be used for anything from a memorial for a loved one to an expression of love for children. “It’s just a nice way to share a memory with someone in the park,” Arnold said. “It gives you a little bit of ownership.”
OCT. 13 – Marvin P. Harvey was promoted to senior vice president and named dealer finance manager for Norwest Bank Texas. He will have direct responsibility for the administration and marketing of the dealer finance program in Norwest’s Texas region.
Randall S. Price was named assistant vice president/dealer underwriting manager for the Dealer Finance Department at Norwest Bank Texas, South Central-Victoria.
Chris Bubela was promoted to assistant vice president and transfers to business banking at Norwest Bank Texas, South Central-Victoria.
David Schmidt was appointed consumer credit underwriter and will work in Dealer Finance at Norwest Bank Texas, South Central-Victoria.
