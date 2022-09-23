1922
SEPT. 25 – Miss Martha Sawyers left this morning for New York City to continue the study of art in one of the well known art schools of the metropolis.
Foy Thomas and William Hewitt left Sunday for Georgetown where they will enter Southwestern University.
W.A. Smith left this morning for Houston, where he will enroll as a student in the engineering department of Rice Institute.
Ward M. Tracy, Wiley G. Emmitt and Rudy Kleinsmith were certified to the post office department by the civil service commission Saturday as eligible for appointment as postmaster at Victoria. The position pays a salary of $2,800 per year.
SEPT. 29 – Father F.B. Feeney, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, has received a letter from the Rev. Father John Sheehan, pastor of the church, who has been in Europe for the past several months, stating that he had arrived in New York City after a very pleasant voyage.
The annual rummage sale of the Catholic Mothers Club will be held Oct. 7 at J.J. Kubecka’s store on South Main street. Brother Charles Huebert of St. Joseph’s College is in charge of collecting items to be sold.
1947
SEPT. 26 – Ed’s Barber Shop, 115 South Liberty St., was sold this week by Ed Clanton to his associate in the shop, Henry Moy, it was announced today. Clanton will continue working at the second chair as before. Moy, who has been in the shop for seven years, said today that no change is planned in the name.
Mike Moses’ sister, known professionally as Dell Saunders, is singing nightly with Tommy Carlyn’s band in Chicago over the Mutual from 10:30 to 11:30.
SEPT. 30 – The circus is coming to town Friday. A group of youngsters at Brownson Home would be very happy if they could go. About $60.00 will get them all a ring-side seat, with peanuts and all. Sixty Victorians could contribute a dollar each and these kids can go. The Advocate wants these boys and girls to see the circus. We’ll start off with our dollar and ask 59 other contributors to join us.
One roast — very well done — was the menu at the E.W. Smith’s, 1503 E. Commercial, today. It was reported that Mrs. Smith had put the roast in the oven and set the thermostat which would cut off the oven at a certain time. She left the house, the regulator didn’t work — no roast for dinner. Attracted by the smoke, neighbors turned in an alarm.
1972
SEPT. 27 – Stressing party unity and “putting government back in the hands of the people,” Mrs. Carrin Patman of Ganado made a coffee stop in Victoria Tuesday, where she was honored by the Democratic Women’s Club.
Reports have been filtering in from persons receiving foodstuffs from the city-county commodity food center of weevils in packaged foodstuffs such as cornmeal, flour, oat cereals, beans, rice and macaroni. Some of these people not only complain about the weevils, but say they are afraid to complain to the center for fear of losing their commodity allotments.
OCT. 1 – A complete presentation on what is being proposed in the way of a new library for Victoria will be made Tuesday at the second annual meeting of the Friends of the Victoria Bronte Public Library. During its first year of organization, the Friends of the Library has sponsored several activities to aid community understanding of the library, established a memorial fund, and had an active speakers bureau working during the year.
1997
SEPT. 28 – Major corporate sponsors for the 16th annual Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Pro-Am Golf Tournament set for Oct. 12-13 at the Victoria Country Club are Ron Seerden, Kovar Ford, transportation; Rachel Wilburn, United States Cellular, golf cart sponsor; Mike Mastej, Victoria Regional Medical Center, Sunday lunch on the golf course; Gina Mitchell, U.S. Cellular; and Torin Bales, Rolex/Susann’s Custom Jewelers, Ladies Professional Golf Association. The Bluebonnet Youth Ranch is a non-profit home for dependent and neglected children.
OCT. 1 – Schroeder residents were awakened early Tuesday morning by shaking windows caused by the blast of an erupting gas well. The well is located on the property owned by Carl Rush off Farm-to-Market Road 622, said Goliad Fire Chief Alonzo Morales. Officials said the blowout happened about 3 a.m. as a drilling crew from Arrow Drilling of Alice was attempting to drill to 3,400 feet. The fire virtually burned itself out, but re-ignited twice during the day. There were no reported injuries. A crew from Cudd Well Control of Corpus Christi and Houston was moving in equipment Tuesday evening so the well could be capped.