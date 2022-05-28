1922
MAY 29 – A course of instruction in livestock judging was given the boys’ and girls’ clubs of the Lone Tree and Wood Hi School Thursday. S.C. Evans of the A&M College was on the ground to conduct the instruction. He was assisted by George W. Johnson, district agricultural agent, and J.D. Jowers, county agent of Victoria County. Judging instruction at Lone Tree was at the residence of J.V. Burkhart, who had provided all the blooded livestock that was required.
G.W. Lee, Ellsworth Fredericks and Williams F. Crawford were added Sunday to the list of those who will take training in the Citizens Military Training Camp this summer. This brings the number up to 18 Victoria boys who signed up for the occasion.
JUNE 4 – The big boll weevil catcher that is to be demonstrated on the Langford farm near this city has arrived and is now erected ready for operation. Walter G. Schnelle of San Antonio designed the machine.
The register of Miss M.E. Hathaway of the Ladies Rest Room for the month of May shows 648 visitors availed themselves of the comforts provided there.
The many friends of Webb T. DeTar will be glad to hear of his graduation at the Baylor Medical College in Dallas on May 29. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.T. DeTar of this city.
1947
JUNE 1 – Etta Lou Gentry of the County-Wide 4-H Club, and Eddy Bell Johnson of the Mission Valley 4-H Club were selected at a regular meeting of the 4-H sponsors on Saturday to attend the district 4-H Leader Training Camp.
Miss Kathryn Schroeder enjoying life as one of Braniff’s 95 hostesses between Texas and Chicago.
James Loyd played a mean bull fiddle at the Jaycee hoedown ball, his friends saying.
JUNE 2 – Assignment of Rev. Raymond E. Wilson, pastor of the Trinity Methodist Church of San Antonio, to be pastor of the First Methodist Church of Victoria was announced yesterday.
Philip Tibiletti, valedictorian of the St. Joseph High School graduating class, received the state scholarship and the Knights of Columbus award; and Francis Boldt, salutatorian, received the St. Mary’s University scholarship.
Dr. Nolan Simmons, former Victorian making good in the medical world, in for a visit from Wichita Falls.
In a bitterly fought extra inning game highlighted by two home runs, a fist fight and subsequent banishment from the game of two players, prolonged arguments with the umpires and brilliant fielding plays, the Victoria Rosebuds maintained their perfect record in the Guadalupe Valley League Sunday in Riverside Park with a stirring 6 to 5 triumph over the Hallettsville Lavacans.
1972
MAY 30 – Forty-five special education students from Victoria competed in the 1972 Texas Special Olympics held in San Antonio and returned with 44 medals.
For the third time in four years, Bobby Briggs will have his name inscribed on the huge championship trophy at the Victoria Country Club. He and Walt Nicol were even through the first six holes, but by the time they completed the front nine Briggs was 3-up on Nicol.
JUNE 3 – The city received a single bid Friday on its proposed garage building, to be located at the old cotton compress site acquired by the city last year. Safety Steel Corp., submitted a base bid of $10,645. City Council is expected to act on the contract award Monday.
Members of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 704 E. Park, will open the doors to their new church building with a ceremony Sunday. Originally organized in 1908, the church started in a small community, Flagg Pond, near Nursery with the Rev. J.A. Meyers as pastor. In 1952 the present pastor, the Rev. F.J. Hobbs, came to the church.
1997
MAY 31 – The Texas House of Representative passed a resolution Friday supporting 9-year-old David G. Baker of Victoria. The resolution was read and Rep. Steve Holzheauser, R-Victoria, spent time telling his fellow lawmakers about Baker’s accomplishments as a tumbler and trampolinist. Baker, the son of Garland and Danna Baker, is headed for South Africa and the Indo-Pacific World Games where he hopes to capture the world title in trampoline and tumbling. Baker will be in Durban, South Africa, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9 for the games if he can raise a total of $8,000 by July. So far, his dad Garland said $2,000 has been raised.
JUNE 4– Portions of Navarro and Goodwin streets were closed Tuesday morning while work crews cleaned up diesel that had spilled from the punctured fuel tank of an 18-wheeler. At about 9:50 a.m., an 18-wheeler belonging to Fleetline rolled over a manhole cover on Goodwin Street, causing the cover to flip up and hit the truck’s diesel tank. The cover knocked a hole in the tank allowing diesel to run out of the tank as the truck continued down Goodwin and turned onto Navarro Street. About 25 gallons of diesel leaked out, according to the Victoria Fire Department. Edna Spill Response applied peat to the roadway to absorb the diesel. At about the same time, an oil pan broke on an automobile involved in a wreck at Ben Wilson Street and Houston Highway, causing oil to spill. The Spill Response team also cleaned up that small spill.
