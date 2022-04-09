1922
APRIL 10 – Otto Fiek returned to his home in this city Saturday night after an extended visit to various points in Europe. He left this city Nov. 22, going to Germany where he visited his two brothers and three sisters, who reside in that country. He traveled extensively through Germany and also visited in Austria before returning home.
Miss Jeanette Matlock, who has been at Alice, Jim Wells County, on a business visit during the past week, returned to her home in this city Sunday afternoon, resuming her position at Miss Heck’s Millinery Shop Monday morning.
APRIL 13 – J.D. Jowers, agricultural county agent of this county, was sent out as a pecan expert a few days ago by Texas A&M College to DeWitt County to give demonstrations in propagating paper shell pecans by budding into the native trees.
The name of the Central Park School, more commonly known as Central High School, has been changed and will hereafter be known as the Mitchell School. The change was made by the school trustees in honor of the late J.D. Mitchell, who was the central figure on the school board here for many years.
1947
APRIL 11 – Robert Hagel of Victoria, 4-H Club member, with his 940-pound Hereford steer Butch, took the Grand Championship of the annual FFA and 4-H Clubs Stock Show in judging yesterday afternoon, and last night in the auction ring sold him at a price of 76 cents a pound to the Modern Butane Co. of Victoria.
A.R. Hartman was elected president of Post O of the Travelers’ Protective Association at a meeting held Thursday at the Breeden Warehouse. He succeeds Dr. F.J. Krenek.
L.K. Dickerson seeing to it that each Advocate employee received a loaf of the new Lee Baking Company product, Holsum Bread.
APRIL 14 – The telephone strike causing a lot of gnashing of teeth by many Victorians Sunday when they were unable to learn whether or not the ball games in this section were going to be played because of the weather, resulting in several making needless trips to Hallettsville, Cuero and Gonzales.
Attention, Farmers. We are now booking two weeks old bronze broad-breasted poults for June 1st delivery or later. Cudahy Packing Co., 308 E. Stayton, phone 516.
1972
APRIL 12 – Mrs. W.H. Bohn and Mrs. L.M. Gasche received top honors in the horticulture and artist divisions of the annual spring flower show sponsored by the Victoria Garden Club on Saturday. Mrs. Bohn received best of show and sweepstakes award in the horticulture division with her hybrid amaryllis, and Mrs. Gasche took best of show and the creativity award in the artist division.
Can woman offer leadership? Definitely, yes! Your vote sincerely solicited for Bessie Lassman for County Tax Assessor-Collector.
APRIL 15 – Approximately 250 special education students from Victoria and surrounding counties will compete in the Golden Crescent Special Olympics Saturday at the Patti Welder track. The area special Olympics is sponsored by the Victoria Association for Retarded Children, Inc., the Special Education Department of Victoria Independent School District and various community service organizations.
1997
APRIL 13 – Melissa Proctor has been named Victoria College’s new director of development, a recently-established position. She will assist the college in raising capital to supply scholarships and to support programs. She will also seek alternative funding sources for college programs. She is a 1985 graduate of Victoria High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. She is a certified public accountant and was chief financial officer for Memorial Operations Co.
Roger Welder of Victoria was elected to serve on the executive committee of the 14,000-member Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association during the group’s 120th annual convention in Fort Worth.
APRIL 16 – Three Victoria elementary school girls beat out 4,100 Texas students to become state champions in the annual National Handwriting Contest. First-grader Brittany Hermes, second-grader Lauren Krueger and third-grader Hanna Cihal, all of Our Lady of Victory School, were named state champions in their grade levels. The annual competition, which drew 180,000 competitors nationwide, is sponsored by Parker Pen. The students’ handwriting samples now go to the next level of competition — the National Handwriting Championship.
