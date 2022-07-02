1922
JULY 3 – The bridge across Irish Creek, between this city and Cuero, in DeWitt County, has virtually been completed and F. Shanks of Verhelle had the distinction of being the first man to drive an automobile over the new structure. The new bridge is a beautiful three span concrete affair and, as a result of its erection, high water will not interfere with traffic between this city and Cuero as it was formerly wont to do.
JULY 6 – A carload of shelving, shoe cases and general fixtures arrived this morning in the Vandenberge Building for the J.C. Penney Store, which will open soon.
The Rev. E.A. Sievert returned home today after a short visit to George West.
E.J. Hall is back in the auto top repair business in this city after several months absence in Port Arthur, where he had also been engaged in the same business.
1947
JULY 4 – Ten Victoria residents among the 1,194 students attending the summer session at Texas A. & I. College at Kingsville. They are Bernice Berger, James Cadden, William Erwin, Sylvan Miori, Harry Phillips, Henry Smith, JoAnna Tibiletti, Laurette Tibiletti, Stanley Wearden and Olive A. Wuensch.
Three Victoria men are among the 150 Organized Reserve Corps officers now attending a two-week course at Fort Bliss, Texas. They are Lt. Col. Jack C. McKenzie, Lt. Col. Sam B. Hill, and Major Lawrence Williams Evans.
JULY 7 – The Texas Highways Department today began advertising for bids on the construction of the new highway from Victoria through Bloomington to the Calhoun County Line.
A 10-month-old blind white baby boy is in need of a home, it was learned here today. The home is needed to give the infant guidance, care and affection until he is old enough to go away to school. Expenses for the child’s care will be paid for by the Child Welfare Board; however, adoption cannot be considered at this time.
1972
JULY 5 – Miss Victoria Diane Boyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Boyd, won the Miss South Texas title for 1972 Tuesday in competition with 31 girls from throughout South Texas. Miss Boyd, a 1972 graduate of Victoria High School, is the second Victoria girl in a row to capture the regional beauty title. The 1971 winner was Shelley Lee, who is presently in Fort Worth competing in the Miss Texas beauty pageant.
JULY 9 – Home runs by Daniel Gutierrez and Noel Delgado plus a bases-loaded walk accounted for all of Melvin’s runs as the Zone 3 champions edged A&A Construction Co. of Zone 4, 6-5, before some 350 fans at Santleben Field Saturday night for the Victoria Little League City Championship.
1997
JULY 3 – Drivers this Independence Day weekend can expect to pay lower prices at the gas pump than they paid during the July Fourth holiday last year. According to the American Automobile Association, Texas drivers will be paying an average of $1.15 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. That’s 7 cents lower than last July Fourth and the same price paid by drivers on Memorial Day. But drivers in Victoria should find even lower gas prices during the holiday. An informal survey of gas stations around town showed the average price to be $1.09 per gallon for regular unleaded.
JULY 8 – A selection from the Victoria Bach Festival’s final 1997 concert will be aired today on National Public Radio. J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 was recorded during the June 21 evening concert at the First United Methodist Church. It was performed by the Victoria Bach Festival’s Chamber Ensemble under the direction of Stephen Redfield. The concerto will be featured on “Performance Today.” The program is broadcast from Washington, D.C., and can be heard at 10 a.m.-noon on Victoria’s KVRT radio station, FM 90.7, and also on Corpus Christi’s KEDT, FM 90.3.
Awards were presented to the following Victoria High School FFA members: Nicole Stiles, star chapter farmer; April Carville, star greenhand; Wade Lee, chapter livestock management; Jaimye Zeplin, greenhand livestock management; and Wade Lee, Leo Anderson Memorial, Helping Hand Award.
