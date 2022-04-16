1922
APRIL 18 – The Victoria baseball team will start actual practice for the 1922 season at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, O. Miracle, field captain, has announced.
A silver tea party will be given by the ladies of the First Methodist Church from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the residence of Mrs. R.E. Hill. Proceeds are to be applied on a payment of a lot adjoining the Methodist Church building, recently bought by the church.
APRIL 21 – A play, “Miss Topsy Turvy,” will be given in Raisin on May 6. Members of the cast are Agnes Hencerling, Clara Angerstein, Lorene Angerstein, Amalia Billo, Albert Billo, Leonard Maddox, Hermon Angerstein and Daniel Hencerling.
E. Frank Stuart, proprietor of the Queen Confectionery, has received a full blooded German police dog from some of the New York State kennels. The dog is just a pup and his pedigree is much longer than his tail.
1947
APRIL 17 – Two former Victorians who were living in Texas City at the time of the explosions Wednesday had returned safely to Victoria and had been reunited to tearfully thankful parents and relatives. They are Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Barton. Mrs. Barton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. Pennington, 306 E. Juan Linn St. At the time of the first blast, Mrs. Barton was awaiting her turn for treatment at a clinic in a one-story building only half a mile from the center of the disaster.
In appreciation of his faithful and unselfish service to the Victoria Independent School District for the past 14 years, the board of trustees Wednesday voted to name the new elementary school at North Street and Lone Tree Road the William Offer Public School.
APRIL 22 – W. R. McCright, newly installed alderman and city park commissioner, will toss out the first ball to officially open play in the new Riverside Park Sunday, when the Rosebuds open their home season with the Edna Pipeliners.
Deputy sheriffs today were investigating the burglary of the C.W. Pesek clothing store at 220 South Main St. Someone entered the store Monday night through a second story window by climbing up the bars, officers said.
Floyd Schiewitz, housing chairman for the recent P-TA convention, extending thanks to those Victorians who helped with the housing of some 350 visitors and mentioning the fact that several places were not needed because of the Texas City disaster.
1972
APRIL 19 – Paulette Smith was named outstanding student of the Vocational Office Education Association at Victoria High School at the Employer-Employee Banquet Monday. Connie Payne and Cheryle Kunefke were first and second runners-up, respectively.
Victoria Planning Commission authorized what could become the city’s only speed control bumps. The commission gave final plat and construction plan approval to Frank Buhler on the Fairway Estates subdivision near Victoria Country Club, voting to allow Buhler to install speed control bumps in the subdivision, over objections raised by Public Works Director Nolen Chafin.
APRIL 23 – Juvenile shelters will be the topic of the “vital issues” breakfast to be sponsored by the education committee of the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at Holiday Inn. The meeting will especially feature plans to develop a juvenile shelter in Victoria, to be presented by Jim Hutchinson, county probation officer; Dick Wearden, supervisor of the Victoria City-County Child Welfare Unit; and Nolayn Dunn and Julie Martin, representatives of the Junior Service League.
Ten students have been named to the Who’s Who roster for the 1971-72 school year at Victoria College, according to an announcement by Dr. Roland Bing, dean. They are Twinkle Johnson, Charles Stone, Beverly Spraggins, Anita Rogers, Sandra Oehlke, Jerry Mylius, Betty Janak, Bruce Billstein, Cindy Bielec and Bob Ulman.
1997
APRIL 18 – The Victoria City-County Health Department will kick off National Immunization Week today with a festival for those who need shots. The festival will feature the department’s own Healthy Teddy, two different puppet shows, the Hopkins Fine Arts Academy dancers and choir as well as the Ballet Folklorico De Victoria. Janie Canchola, a community services aide at the Health Department, said the carnival atmosphere will help “take away the scariness and some of the pain of the shots.” Students at Hopkins made the decorations for the festival, which will take place in the street in front of the Health Department office at 107 W. River St.
APRIL 20 – After three years of negotiations, a real estate deal that will lead to the expansion of the University of Houston-Victoria could be completed this week. Victoria College trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Monday to decide on whether to sell campus property to the University of Houston System. The trustees will also name their selling price. The property includes the building that the college currently leases to the University of Houston-Victoria and additional land for expansion. Then, the University of Houston System Board of Regents will vote on accepting the college’s offer at 8 a.m. Thursday in Houston.
