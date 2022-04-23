1922
APRIL 24 – Herman Stuart is the recipient of a fine mare presented to him by his brother-in-law, J.C. Boston, of Dallas. The mare is beautiful black and docile as a cat.
I.F. Riggs and Miss Pearl McCoy were quietly married at six o’clock Saturday evening, Justice of the Peace T.P. Lenior performing the ceremony.
APRIL 27 – The art exhibit of J.F. McCan’s Studio was opened most auspiciously Wednesday afternoon at 4:00, the members of the Bronte Club acting as hostesses on the occasion and serving tea to several hundred persons who thronged the studio during the afternoon hours.
C.C. Hanley was over from Fannin Wednesday attending to business matters and visiting his daughter, Mrs. T.M. Scott.
The graduating class at William W. Wood held their commencement exercises Thursday night, April 20, at the school. Velma M. Carder, valedictorian, was president of the class, and John Ray, secretary.
1947
APRIL 25 – Warren Haynes, whose house with all its furnishings burned Wednesday, is in the DeTar Memorial Hospital with severe burns and a broken right ankle, received when he jumped with his small baby from the second story of the flaming house. The injured man immediately after rescuing his wife and children from the burning house drove them to the hospital in his car. Mrs. Haynes and one of the small children also were being treated for burns. Haynes is a mechanic for the Gulf Power Machinery Co.
Mrs. Gene Garner back in town for an extended visit after a lengthy sojourn in Venezuela, where her husband is employed by Sinclair. She’s the former Miss Priscilla Riedel.
APRIL 28 – J.H. Jones of Victoria was elected 9th District American Legion commander for a two-year term at the convention held at Rosenberg Sunday. Comdr. Sam Hill of the Victoria post made the nomination speech for Jones.
Lichtenstein’s department store of Victoria and its employees entertained officials, department heads and employees of Lichtenstein’s of Corpus Christi with a chicken barbecue Sunday afternoon at Pleasure Island.
Austin Clegg off for Monterey, Mexico, to participate in the golf tournament to be held there from May 1 to 5.
1972
APRIL 26 – An overflow crowd attended the annual Junior Achievement banquet Tuesday night at Holiday Inn. Winning top awards — $100 scholarships — were Bruce Biersdorfor and Sheryl Kollman.
Victoria Junior Service League is “ready to go” on development of a juvenile shelter if a suitable building can be found, representatives of the organization stated Tuesday morning at a “vital issues” breakfast sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
A good rain is badly needed on area crops and pastures, County Agent D.B. McCombs said Tuesday. The year started off dry and the first third of 1972 has been extra dry.
APRIL 29 – Top management officials of the Devereux Foundation including President Marshall Jarvis, have been in Victoria for the past two days studying the local Devereux operation and making plans for expansion of the Goliad highway development. He said Devereux management is well pleased with both its Victoria operation and the Texas foundation.
“I’d be less than honest if I said that I thought the state could operate without any new taxes in the coming year,” said Sen. Ralph Hall, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, at a campaign stop at Victoria County Airport Friday.
1997
APRIL 27 – “Backyard Stewardship,” the theme of the 1997 Soil and Water Stewardship Week observance to be held today through May 4, suggests that one of the best places to practice individual stewardship responsibility over natural resources is right in our own backyards.
The conservation district, which works throughout the year to encourage soil and water conservation practices, is providing literature and information assistance to local churches, civic organizations and schools interested in furthering good soil and water conservation practices in homes and communities.
Victoria Soil & Water Conservation District directors are David Meek, chairman; Dennis Brown, vice chairman; Robert Angerstein, secretary/treasurer; James R. “Bobby” McCan; and Robert Briggs.
APRIL 30 – Members of the Problem Solvers team at Dudley Global Technology Magnet School will travel to Austin on Friday for the Problem Solvers competition. The team, 11-year-old Laura Smalley, 10-year-old Andrew Turner, 10-year-old Taylor Roznovsky, 11-year-old Jessica Ryan and 11-year-old Austin Vela, will be accompanied by their coach and teacher Diana Dabney. The Problem Solvers Program is sponsored by the Gifted and Talented Department of the Texas Education Agency. This year’s competition started with about 1,000 teams in the state and has narrowed down to 108 teams, Dabney said. The Dudley group is the first elementary-level Problem Solvers team to come out of Victoria.
