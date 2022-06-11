1922
JUNE 12 – County Commissioners Court convened in regular session this morning with R.H. Tucker, August Gaugler, Will Sherrer and Hamp Weaver present, and with Judge P.P. Putney presiding. They face a busy session.
Members of the Bronte Club honored its retiring president, Mrs. John B. Hudson, with a banquet at the Delaware Hotel Thursday evening. As a token of her service as president of the club for the past two years, Mrs. Hudson was presented with a beautiful silver bowl. Mr.s V.L. Griffin acted as toastmistress.
JUNE 16 – G.W. Johnson, district agricultural agent, spent a couple of days in the city this week. He reports better crops and less weevils than he expected to find in this section.
The faculty of St. Joseph’s College, composed of Brothers Charles Hubert, Leo Drexler, Joseph Weber, Anthony Fredricks and Thomas Henderson, left today for San Antonio to spend the summer months.
The Houston Boosters arrived on the Houston train this afternoon for a three game clash with the local entry. The Houston team is reported to be the fastest semi-pro team in the state.
1947
JUNE 13 – Negotiations again have been resumed by city and chamber of commerce officials and representatives of the War Assets Administration toward the eventual final disposal of Foster Field, Frank Guittard, chamber president, has announced. A committee of Victorians recently went over the surplus army airport and classified it as to airport, industrial and miscellaneous sections and then presented their claims to the WAA.
Parking meters will be set and in operation Monday at 8 a.m., Mayor H.W. Griffith announced today.
JUNE 17 – Chief of Police John “Bud” Vogt today called the attention of citizens to the continued violation of the city ordinance prohibiting the burning of trash in the city limits.
Owners of house trailers must secure titles on them and otherwise register them for taxes, Miss Elsie Oetken, county tax assessor-collector, announced today.
Establishment of two taxicab loading and unloading zones in front of the Yellow Cab Co., 104 South William, was approved by the City Council yesterday.
Ed Kickendahl being appointed by the city council as deputy city marshal to check, take coins from and keep in repair the new parking meters.
1972
JUNE 14 – Seven Victoria students left to attend Bluebonnet Girls’ State in Seguin. They are Ellen Stathis, Kathy Janda and Patricia Schroller, Nazareth Academy; Pamela Wilkes and Janis Walton, Stroman High; and Sheila Reed and Tracy Leissner, Victoria High. Mrs. Bill Mlandenka accompanied the group.
Mrs. J.D. Moore will give instructions in knitting and Mrs. Better Potter will continue her demonstration on hooking rugs at the meeting of the Crafts Club Thursday. Jacqueline Duke will explain how to make string pictures.
JUNE 18 – City Council is expected to adopt an official seal of the city when it meets Monday. The seal was designed by artist Tom Jones of Victoria, with cost of producing the seal borne by Victoria Bank & Trust Co.
William D. Coons, formerly of Victoria and most recently of Berkeley, Calif., will be ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons at St. Francis Episcopal Church Wednesday.
Robin Seerden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Seerden, 307 Mossy Oaks, will leave June 24 for Talavera, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, where she will reside with the Teofilo Villanueva family during the summer.
1997
JUNE 15 – Adrian Cannady and Sara Hayes were named the 1997 Mr. and Miss Victoria High School. Hayes is the daughter of Jim and Dot Hayes. She will attend Texas Tech University. Cannady is the son of George and Helen Cannady and will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The recipients are selected on the basis of scholarship, leadership, service, character and elected by the student body.
Jan Hartley has been named the Victoria Art League’s artist of the month for June. She will be showing 10 watercolor paintings in the lobby of First Victoria National Bank, 101 S. Main St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through June 27.
JUNE 17 – Beanie Babies caused quite a craze at Victoria’s Starship Hallmark on Monday. The Victoria Mall store has carried the bean-filled toy animals since November, but never before had people gathered in such numbers to purchase them, store officials said. Hallmark received a shipment of about 100 Beanie Babies Monday morning and sold out most of them within an hour. Each customer was limited to the purchase of only three, at $5.59 each, due to the large demand of the collector’s item. According to store manager Kathy Matson, Beanie Babies have become a hot item all over the country. She says the word is spreading about the value of the Beanie Babies that are “retired” or no longer being made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.