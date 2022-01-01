1922
JAN. 2 – The postal receipts at the local post office for the four days previous to Christmas amounted to $742.55. The banner day was Friday, Dec. 23, when $230.62 worth of business was done over the counter.
Webb DeTar left Friday for Palestine, Texas, where he will visit friends and relatives before returning to Baylor Medical College in Dallas, to resume his studies after the Christmas holidays.
JAN. 6 – Dr. and Mrs. Fred Shields entertained Thursday evening with a dinner at their home, in honor of the Rev. John Black Hudson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of this city, the occasion being a jubilee in commemoration of the decision of the Rev. Mr. Hudson to remain in Victoria and decline a call from the Laredo Presbyterian congregation.
Six days of the New Year have already passed, and no licenses have been issued by the County Clerk during 1922. The marriage market seems to be in a decided slump.
1947
JAN. 3 – Bill’s and Bob’s Drive-in, located across the street from Victoria Junior High School at 1502 E. North St., will be open for business for the first time Saturday, the co-owners announced today. Their slogan is “Operated by Bill and Bob Shotts for the pleasure of Victorians.”
J.D. Moore still is young enough to cavort with the younger boys on the basketball court, as he demonstrated last night in helping his Lack’s team to a win over the York Oilers.
Uptown Theatre. Bud Abbott and Lou Costello in “The Time of Their Lives.”
JAN. 7 – A wild chase by auto and on foot over a mile of DaCosta railroad right-of-way today had ended in the arrest by State Highway Patrolman A.J. Williams of a 17-year-old youth who confessed the theft of two autos, one of which he had demolished near McFaddin. Williams was returning to Victoria from Port Lavaca when he saw an auto headed in the opposite direction careening and speeding.
Rotarians missed 100 per cent attendance today at noon by only three members, when the club met for the first time in the Denver Hotel’s new Colonial Room, President Arvle Elliott revealed.
1972
JAN. 4 – Monday was a memorable day for Price Stevens, but perhaps not in the manner he had anticipated. Following the resignation of Postmaster Linwood H. Gisler, Monday was the first day in which Stevens served as the officer-in-charge of the Victoria Post Office. And what was he greeted with? A bomb scare! Police and sheriff’s deputies conducted a complete search, but no evidence of any bomb was uncovered.
JAN. 8 – A Houston engineering-consulting firm, Bernard Johnson Inc., was tentatively endorsed Friday by the Criminal Justice Committee of Golden Crescent Council of Governments to design and supervise construction of a regional law enforcement radio system which will fit in the overall state plan.
1997
JAN. 2 – A Delorean, a ’67 Maserati and a Hummer will be among the 60 cars and trucks racing through Victoria in the cross-country Sears Auto Centers Sea to Shining Sea Road Rally. The racers are scheduled to check in around 7-8 p.m. Friday at the Sears Auto Center at Victoria Mall. The weeklong race began Wednesday morning in Daytona Beach, Fla., and will end Tuesday in San Diego, Calif. Most vehicles feature two-man teams: a driver and a navigator. The navigator guides the team using Global Positioning Systems, a satellite tracking system that guides teams to checkpoints. Prizes will be awarded to finishers based on their ability to find the navigation points, as well as their time, speed and distance.
JAN. 5 – With 1996 behind them, city officials in Victoria are rolling up their sleeves and preparing for what is shaping up to be a busy new year. Business will include everything from an election that has the potential to change the makeup of the council to a citywide effort to make employees more customer oriented. The city council will also be setting the property tax rate, which one council member predicted will drop. That would be the fifth year in a row it hasn’t increased. This year voters will also be asked to approve millions of dollars in bonds, which could affect their water and sewer rates.
