1922
JAN. 9 – Ray Deutser left Sunday for Dallas, and the eastern markets, where he will buy the spring and summer stock of goods for the Famous of this city, and the Kingsville branch store.
A meeting of the Commissioner’s Court convened this morning with County Judge P.P. Putney presiding, and Commissioners R.H. Tucker, August Gaugler, William Scherrer and Hamp Weaver present. The tick eradication program was one of the issues considered.
The orange seals being given to owners of motor vehicles who pay their 1922 licenses surely do loom up on the front of a car and as soon as the authorities start enforcing the law concerning the display of the license tag they will nave no difficulty in ascertaining who has paid their license and who has not.
JAN. 12 – Lynwood Hiller left the early part of the week for the Mexia oil field. He has been working at West Columbia for the past several months.
The Farmers Cash Grocery was the scene of an unusual and exciting occurrence Wednesday afternoon when a young couple, armed with an officiating minister, dashed up in front of the store and asked for the privilege of being married in the store. Permission was granted, and the ceremony was held for the out-of-town couple.
Joseph Lucchese was tendered a surprise tacky party last evening at the Lucchese home, the occasion being his sixty-first birthday, given by members of the Mistletoe Heart Club and a few friends.
1947
JAN. 10 – A capacity house of Victorians braved a cold, rainy night Thursday and gave Albino Torres and Elizabeth Blake the warmest and most enthusiastic reception. They were a presentation of the Victoria Fine Arts Association.
Adrian Brandes writing his brother, Winston, from Venezuela to say, “It is little America down here with so many people from Texas and the United States. All cars are 1946 models of practically all types.”
Gerald Dubose being commended on all sides for removing the shrubbery hazards at his home at Stayton and Vine, and safety officials hoping many others will follow suit.
JAN. 13 – A large quantity of clothing was stolen from the auto of Ed Rossi, employee of Lack’s Auto Stores, while it was parked in front of Reaser’s Cafe and Club on the Houston Highway Saturday night.
Loring F. Jones, meteorologist in charge of the Weather Bureau station at Aloe Field, proved himself a man of exceptional courage this morning by venturing a forecast in spite of the fact that his equipment and his information sources are not yet completed.
Tom O’Connor Jr. stopping to converse with a cattleman friend downtown this morning.
1972
JAN. 11 – The bartender and six customers came out of the Palace Lounge, 510 E. Convent St., early Monday morning, not knowing that they would be hitting the ground at the strong advice of two gun-wielding men. One of the customers was slow in hitting the ground, but a quick landing came after one of the men fired a blank .22 caliber pistol he was brandishing. As a result, the two men escaped with the bartender’s bank bag holding Sunday’s receipts. However, local and area law enforcement officers had the last laugh when the two gunmen, both of Port Lavaca, were arrested as they entered the Cuero city limits on U.S. Highway 87.
JAN. 14 – Eighteen persons addressed Victoria Planning and Zoning Commission at a public hearing on zoning Thursday evening: 17 who opposed zoning, and one person who said he came only because “I thought there should be one person to speak for zoning.”
The last of six trucks that brought in The Victoria Advocate’s new eight-unit Cottrell 845 offset newspaper press was unloaded Thursday.
1997
JAN. 11 – At a December ceremony in Washington D.C. a Victoria resident was given the highest honor the Department of the Interior can award. Claude Lard received the Distinguished Service Award for his lifelong commitment to fish and wildlife conservation on December 9th from Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt. Lard gives credit for the award to his colleagues and former employees — who nominated him for the honor. Lard’s tenure with the department is the longest in its history. He retired in July 1995. He spent 50 years with the service working all major areas of refuge management, land acquisition, and a wide variety of significant realty matters.
JAN. 15 – Ice on the roads continued to be a problem for motorists in the Victoria area Tuesday. Even with many roads closed, the ice has been a contributing factor in numerous accidents since Sunday afternoon, including a fatality in northern Gonzales County on Interstate 10 Monday night. “Monday’s melted ice re-froze last night, causing a slicker, harder ice on the highway today,” said Carl O’Neill, Texas Department of Public Transportation maintenance superintendent in Yoakum on Tuesday. He said that officials are concerned that motorists may face a similar situation today because the ice was slow to melt Tuesday as temperatures throughout the area hovered at 32 degrees, the freezing point for water. O’Neill said that even as temperatures climb above freezing, motorists need to use caution at bridges and overpasses which could still be slick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.