1922
OCT. 24 — Victorians who happened to motor to Port Lavaca Sunday afternoon had an opportunity to see one of the two sub-chasers recently purchased by Stanley and Harry Smith, both of Port Lavaca. the chase brought in yesterday belongs to Stanley Smith and the boat is attracting a great deal of attention and is being inspected by hundreds of people daily at its berth in the slip.
1947
OCT. 21 — Remodeled offices for city tax assessor-collector E.C. Vogt and his staff in the city hall have been completed, and city tax work is now being carried on its spacious and airy quarters. Several weeks were taken for the construction of the new quarters, directly across the hall from the old quarters. The new office now occupies nearly twice the space as was used in the previous quarters.
1972
OCT. 25 — Staff Sgt. Robert S. Keeney was listed in critical condition at Citizens Memorial Hospital Tuesday night with bullet wounds suffered in a shooting Tuesday morning at the Matagorda Island Air Force Range. An Air Force official said a suspect was apprehended and removed to Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, La., until the office of special investigation from an Air Force base in San Antonio completes its investigation. The investigators were on the base Tuesday night.
1997
OCT. 26 — Santos Arriola Jr. had just passed through Victoria Monday morning heading south in his 18-wheeler with a load of liquid asphalt in the big tank behind him. Tons of momentum rolling forward at about 60 mph. Then, at the Coleto Creek bridge on U.S. Highway 77, something happened. State troopers believe he simply fell asleep. In a dramatic crash, Arriola’s truck took out much of the concrete bridge railing as it plunged to the creek bank below.