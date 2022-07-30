1922
AUG. 1 – Victorians noting that telephone service throughout the U.S. and Canada is to be stopped for one minute as a tribute to Alexander Graham Bell, at the hour when the inventor will be buried Thursday.
Father L. Etschenberg returned today from Houston, where he went to be at the bedside of Home Hauschild, formerly of Victoria, who was injured in an automobile accident several days ago.
The Busy Bee Club met Thursday at the home of Mrs. Charles Hillman, with a majority of the members present.
AUG. 3 – The first span of the three-span bridge being placed over Price’s Creek about two miles south of Thomaston has been poured and the completion of the other two will take approximately a week, a report by one of the engineers working on the job said yesterday.
Robert L. Daniel returned to his home in Victoria last night after an extended visit to Dallas, Fort Worth and other points. He has been attending the summer session of Southern Methodist University, of Dallas.
1947
JULY 31 – Ownership of one of Victoria’s oldest business institutions, Lichtenstein’s of Victoria, formerly A. & S. Levy department store, was formally transferred to the Dunlap Company, operators of department stores in four states and whose headquarters is in Lubbock. The store, to be called Dunlap’s, was opened under the new management for the first time today. John Smock, who had been manager of the Dunlap store at Clovis, N.M., has already assumed his duties as local manager.
Have you registered this week? Hit the $25 free jackpot. Drawing each Saturday at 6 p.m. Athey’s Tire & Sporting Goods Store.
AUG. 4 – Mrs. Mae McCluskey and Mrs. J.C. Durant and daughter taking in the Old Settlers’ Reunion and Rodeo at Seymour, with Mrs. McCluskey getting a prize for attending from the farthest distance.
R.R. Blanar, finance officer at Foster Field during the war, being promoted to a full colonel at March Field, Riverside, California, where he is now stationed with the 12th Air Force staff. A son, R.G. Blanar, resides here and will attend the Victoria Junior College this fall.
Buddy Boehm, young pitching giant for the Victoria Rosebuds, turned in his best performance of the season Sunday when he turned back Edna with two hits. He struck out 11 and walked only one.
1972
AUG. 2 – Mrs. Bettye Libby put in her first day Thursday as executive director of Victoria Community Action Committee.
Anybody can forget to pay a water bill. Just as Mrs. Sam “Vera” Rogers, superintendent of accounts for the city of Victoria. This is the department which sends the monthly bills to thousands of Victorians for their water, sewer, and garbage services. And just this week the department sent a “Final Notice” to — Mrs. Rogers. “I just forgot it,” Mrs. Rogers explained.
AUG. 6 – A little known fact is that VISD ranks just a step or two away from the top rung of the scholastic ladder among more than 600 school districts in the state. In some instances VISD programs stand on the very top rung. As, for instance, VISD has the “most outstanding administrator” in the state, Supt. C.O. Chandler, who was vested with this honor by Texas school librarians. In the field of science, Victoria’s representatives have come away each year with top trophies at the international science fair. Its student musicians have repeatedly won first chairs at all levels of competition. The same can be repeated in describing the vocational program, Interscholastic League competition, and the athletic program.
1997
AUG. 2 – A broken arm has shattered 9-year-old David Baker’s chance at a world championship in the Indo-Pacific World Games in Durban, South Africa, later this month. He received his USA team uniform this week, but he won’t get to use it when the world competition begins Aug. 29. David’s arm broke last Saturday afternoon during a workout. David’s doctor said the arm would take eight to 10 weeks to heal and wouldn’t be healed until way past the start of the world games Aug. 29. There was a small chance that David could compete with an arm brace in the trampoline and double-mini competitions, but the USA Trampoline and Tumbling Association President Ann Simms said the association’s decision was not to let David compete. “I probably wouldn’t have gotten enough practice time, anyway,” David said.
AUG. 5 – Former Victoria High pitcher/outfielder Matthew Trenck has decided to attend San Jacinto Junior College. The ex-Stingeree signed with both Texas Christian University and San Jacinto and has now decided that the junior college route will be the best for his baseball career. Trenck will also be playing in the Connie Mack World Series this weekend in Farmington, N.M. He was picked up by the Dallas Mustangs. He will leave today to fly to Dallas and then go with the team to New Mexico. The Mustang’s first game is on Saturday. Trenck had a 22-12 career pitching record at Victoria High. Trenck was an unanimous selection as both pitcher and outfielder to the All-District 30-5A team last year. He was a two-way selection as a junior as well as being the district’s Most Valuable Player. And, as a sophomore, he was newcomer of the year.
