1922
JULY 17 – The directors and a few members of the Farm Bureau Sweet Potato Growers Association of Victoria met in the office of County Agricultural Agent J.D. Jowers Sunday afternoon for the purpose of making arrangements for a sweet potato curing plant in the county.
Charles L. Grunder, of the Victoria Compress and Warehouse Co., is having some extensive improvements made at the company’s plant in the city, in preparation for handling the 1922 cotton crop.
JULY 23 – The big gravel dredgeboat “Guadalupe” caught fire yesterday afternoon and after burning to the water’s edge, sank to the bottom of the Guadalupe River. W.B. DuPre, manager of the Guadalupe River Navigation Co., said that all efforts to extinguish the blaze with the use of chemicals proved of no avail.
Victoria motorists will have more room in which to park their automobiles as a result of the re-marking of the “dead lines” on the principal streets of the city. The markings have been moved six feet closer to the corners and it is believed that the efficiency of the “dead line” plan will be just as great as it ever was.
The car with the one-year guarantee, the Gardner, can now be purchased for only $895 from the dealer, T.M. Horadam.
1947
JULY 18 – Herman Krehmeier will represent the Victoria Fire Department at the short course of the State Firemen’s Training School at Texas A&M College July 20-26.
Preparations were underway today at the M.O. Simon Co. for the Victoria County 4-H Girls Dress Revue to be held in the store’s style center Saturday. F.D. Hyde, manager, said the revue will be held on the mezzanine floor, which has a capacity of about 100 people.
JULY 20 – Night patrolmen Raymond Greer and Walter Korges, making their rounds shortly after 1 a.m., said they smelled smoke as they passed the Pastime Club, 204 North Main St. They turned around at the next corner and returned to find flames issuing from one end of the service bar. Firemen were quickly dispatched. Fire Marshal Preston Salziger said it was likely a burning cigarette had been dropped on inflammable material before the club was closed. The bar was only slightly damaged.
Mr. and Mrs. C.W. May of May Electric entertaining employees at their home with a watermelon feast.
Bill Peavy enjoying the new hard-surface road to McFaddin.
1972
JULY 19 – “I’m all for projects that help people help themselves,” says Mrs. Frank Ortiz of Victoria, only Texan named to the new National Private Resources Advisory Committee for the Office of Economic Opportunity, which held its organizational meeting last week in Washington, D.C. “Today people have an opportunity,” she added. Mrs. Ortiz is the only one of Mexican descent on the advisory group made up of people from throughout the United States.
Bruce M. Bauknight, M.D., announces the opening of his office for the practice of internal medicine at 2806 N. Navarro.
JULY 21 – Two new highway loops are among some 35 highway recommendations to meet short and long range needs, contained in the second volume of the Urban Transportation Study which was conducted here during 1970-71 by the State Highway Department. Volume 2 recommends completion of the projected extension of Loop 175 from U.S. 77 north to near Aloe Field, and construction of a secondary Loop 463 from Cuero highway near Clark School Road easterly and southerly to U.S. 59 near Burroughsville Road.
1997
JULY 18 – Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in nabbing the vandals who took a bite out of a local eatery’s “Wiener Dog” balloon. Police said someone cut off the ears of the 30-foot balloon at the new Wienerschnitzel, 3600 N. John Stockbauer Drive, sometime early Tuesday morning. Vandals also stole a large yellow canvas cape worn by the balloon character and slashed the balloon during the incident, authorities said. Damage to the vinyl balloon was estimated at about $3,000. Because of the amount, the offense could be a felony offense punishable by jail or prison time, officials said.
JULY 22 – On Sunday, six sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament celebrated the anniversaries of their profession. Those celebrating jubilees were: Sister M. Angela Martinka, 70 years; Sister M. Michael Kopecky, 60 years; and Sister M. Rosa Sanchez, Sister M. Claudia Klesel, Sister M. Lucilla Donnelly and Sister M. Antoinette Peltier, 50 years. Together they have contributed over 330 years of service to the church in ministries of education, nursing, administration and pastoral services. Thousands of youth of all ages and hundreds of patients have received the spiritual, medical and educational benefits from these six sisters. These women, all born in Texas, have contributed to the spiritual well-being, literacy and health care of their brothers and sisters in Christ.
