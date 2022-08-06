1922
AUG. 7 – The new Southern Pacific depot has virtually been completed, Supt. A.D. Mims has announced. Part of the furniture has arrived and the rest is expected shortly. The electric light fixtures have arrived and are ready to be installed.
Guy DeVilleneuve, Raymond Evins and Clifton Fox motored to Port Lavaca Sunday afternoon, enjoying a cool dip in the bay.
AUG. 11 – Saturday is the day that has been selected by J.G. Phillips for the opening of the Victoria branch of the J.C. Penney Co., of which he is local manager. The Victoria store is a link in the chain of 371 department stores scattered throughout the U.S.
Mrs. Leo Leuschner and children, Mrs. A.J. Hiller and children, and Mrs. Webb Coffey and children and Miss Francis Harris left early this morning for Magnolia Beach for a few days’ outing.
1947
AUG. 8 – The trade extension committee of the Chamber of Commerce has recommended seven holidays as closing days for Victoria businesses. Those recommended for the year are: New Year’s Day, Jan. 1; Memorial Day, May 30; Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, Sept. 1; Armistice Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27; and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The committee also recommended that V-J Day, Aug. 14, not be observed unless proclaimed by President Truman.
Morris Lazor and Rudy Gleinser talking over the shoe repair business.
AUG. 12 – Voters of Precinct No. 4 (Ward 4) will cast their ballots at the YMCA Building on East Commercial Street. Heretofore, voters of Ward 4 have voted at the Hauschild Music Store.
Carter Bond and Don Cole now operating the old Frank Wagner blacksmith shop on South Bridge Street.
With the Sea Scouts of this city reaping the proceeds for their worthwhile work, members of the Lions and Kiwanis Clubs will meet on the softball field tonight at York Park.
1972
AUG. 9 – Mrs. Velda Smith Stout, 62, who served as Victoria County Home Demonstration agent for 26 years and sent more than 30 young Victorians to College Station to return as state 4-H Roundup champions, is dead. Death came Tuesday in a Temple hospital less than a year after she retired from her post here last August 31.
The response in obtaining employees for Victoria Youth Home has been tremendous since the group announced several days ago it was in a bind for a live-in couple, according to Mrs. Tom Martin, publicity chairman.
AUG. 13 – Two Victoria artists will be demonstrating their skills Sept. 7-10 at the Institute of Texan Cultures in San Antonio. Jim DeLeon and Sonny Timme will both participate in the festival. DeLeon will display his techniques as a sculptor, while Timme will show his methods of producing western oil paintings.
Julie McLaughlin giving some of the old salts a lesson in piloting and boat handling.
1997
AUG. 7 – The Victoria Family YMCA will break ground today at 1806 N. Nimitz St. in an 11:30 a.m. ceremony that will mark the beginning of construction for a new Youth/Teen Center. Larry Koonse, chief executive officer of the Y, said the center is part of an $850,000-$950,000 improvement project and will give youths in middle and high school their own area for entertainment, education or exercising purposes. He said that one of the YMCA’s major problems is that there is not enough space for the whole family to use at the same time. He said during the evenings when the club is at its busiest, there’s been no place for teenagers to go. Koonse is hopeful that the Youth/Teen Center will help solve the problem.
AUG. 10 – The annual Parental Involvement Action Team of Stroman High School will sponsor “Stroman on Parade” 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the school track. The parade will be a showcase of Stroman students and all their organizations and clubs along with team sports. There will be entertainment, food and drink concessions at the school patio. All Stroman clubs organizations are asked to participate.
