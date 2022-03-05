1922
MARCH 8 – The following committees were appointed from the membership of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the persons underwriting the guarantee that brought the Omaha Baseball Club to the city for spring training: Finance — Jules Levy, Dr. Preston Tom, J.H. Stoltzfus; Advertising — G.H. French, C.R. Richey, S.F. Lucchese, J.F. McCan; Grounds — L.C. Fletcher, E.W. Klein, W.G. Cronett, Father P.F. Feeney; and Police — County Sheriff L.O. Hudler, City Marshal D.C. Holzheuser.
MARCH 12 – Victoria is all agog over baseball. The more rabid fans have not missed a practice session of the Omaha baseball squad and are looking forward to seeing the exhibition games that are to be staged on the Rio Vista Park diamond.
A daylight burglary was perpetrated in the heart of the city Sunday afternoon when Dr. J.H. Tolson’s dental office was entered and some $40 or $50 worth of gold bridges and crowns were stolen.
Louis Hencerling of Lone Tree had the misfortune of shooting himself in the ankle with a .22-caliber rifle yesterday morning. He was removed to the Victoria Hospital, where the bullet was removed this morning.
1947
March 7 — The DeLuxe Cafe at 204 North Main St. was purchased this week by Chris Saralecos, retired Victoria cafe and tourist court operator. The former owner was William Eder.
Turner D. Henley assuming the operation of the Traveler’s Hotel Cafe, and Herff Smith, the former owner, becoming sales manager for the beer department of Cudahy Packing Company.
Henry Timberlake having lunch with his daughter at the El Charro.
MARCH 10 – With the price of baker’s bread increasing in many parts of the country, Victoria bakers today said they did not anticipate any price increase in the immediate future. Luther K. Dickerson, manager of the Lee Baking Co., said, “I imagine those cities experiencing the present rise in prices were below the general price level and are now raising their prices to compensate for increased cost production.”
Watch them grow on Arrow Dittlinger and Elco Feeds. Victoria Poultry & Egg Co., across the river.
1972
MARCH 6 – The University of Texas Jazz Ensemble and the four-member combo Merging Traffic will present the fourth Victoria Fine Arts Association concert of the season Tuesday at Victoria College Auditorium.
Seven Victoria Advocate carriers were rewarded Saturday under the newspaper’s merit system with a trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in the Astrodome. Making the trip are Manuel Ortega Jr., Darrel Tomas, Glen Repka, Timothy Theus, Paul Boyer, Douglas Sims and Michael Blair.
MARCH 9 – Raymond Sanchez has little interest in prehistoric fossils. But when he uncovered an odd looking “rock” Monday while operating equipment in the Fordyce gravel pit off the Refugio Highway, curiosity led him to find out what it was. The fossil was taken to Victoria College, where Dr. Wayne H. McAlister, biology instructor, and Herbert P. Sergeant, geology and engineering instructor, agreed that the specimen was a molar tooth of an Imperial mammoth. The Imperial mammoth was the largest of the mammoths and lived in the south and southwest during the Pleistocene period or Ice Age. Dr. McAlister said the fossil could be about 20,000 years old.
1997
MARCH 7 – The LaBeff family made a formidable team Thursday as they garnered a grand championship, two reserve championships and had no one fail to place in their class. Audrey, 13, had the grand champion carcass lamb and the reserve champion market hog, while James, 17, had the reserve champion carcass lamb. James’ marketing hog entry placed fourth in its class, while Matthew, 14, got second in his class with his market hog. Luke, 9, showing for the first time, placed fourth with his carcass lamb. The LaBeffs are no strangers to winning. Audrey had the grand champion carcass lamb in 1994, and Matthew had the grand champion hog last year. And the siblings have had some market hog breed champs.
MARCH 11 – For more than 20 years, Dr. Pattie Dodson’s name was linked to the Victoria City-County Health Department. Serving as the department’s director from 1974 to 1994, Dodson expanded some medical services and added others, including a maternity clinic and HIV services department. On Monday, Commissioners Court decided to honor Dodson permanently by naming the new health department building after her. The only question left is what, exactly, they’ll name the building. “Everybody has always called me Dr. Pattie, but it would look strange to just have Pattie on a building,” Dodson said. Commissioner Rex Easley said it would be difficult to fit Dr. Pattie Dodson and Victoria City-County Health Department on the same sign. “We do have a long building,” Easley quipped. Commissioners decided to discuss the new name for a week and bring the issue back to court next Monday.
