1922
OCT. 11 – Dr. J.O. Hicks had the misfortune to lose his barn by fire shortly after sunset Wednesday. The barn, which was a substantial galvanized iron structure and its contents, a goodly quantity of corn and about 25 tons of hay, were completely destroyed. Site of the fire is about five miles west of Victoria across the river.
Among those currently ill with dengue fever are Mrs. Alvina Lastro, A. Gerber, the Rev. John B. Hudson, Miss Edith Fiek, and John Bianchi.
OCT. 15 – Dr. R.A. Ellis, who has been a resident of this city for several years, and who recently sold his home here and made a visit to Kansas returned here Thursday evening to arrange the shipment of his household goods to Arlington, Texas, where he will make his future home.
The junior class of Patti Welder High School organized Thursday at recess. Elected were Tome Groce, president; John Hadley, vice president; and Lucille Manson, secretary-treasurer. There are 50 juniors in the class.
The Victoria Chamber of Commerce sprang into active existence today when an application for a charter for the organization was mailed to the Secretary of State.
1947
OCT. 10 – At 7:45 Saturday morning a big silver and blue Douglas DC-3 21-passenger transport will ease down on the long concrete runway at the Victoria County Airport. The skyliner will taxi up to the ramp in front of the hangar, and the first passengers to ride on a Trans-Texas Airways plane will step off to stretch their legs or to grab a quick cup of coffee at the Trans-Texas snack shop. At 7:59 the “Starliner” will roar down the runway, bearing the first Victoria passengers to ride on a local airline and the first load of airmail sent directly from the Victoria post office. Bob Bauer, local insurance man, became the buyer of the first ticket sold in Victoria, and will be aboard the Victoria to San Antonio flight in the morning, returning here tomorrow night aboard the return plane.
OCT. 13 – A request that the City Council take steps to regulate traffic on Rio Grande Boulevard was given to the council last night at the regular weekly meeting of the City Improvement Committee of the Chamber of Commerce. Leon Levy said that five feet could be cut from each side of the esplanade, thereby widening the street to 25 feet on each side of the esplanade. The committee also recommended that all parking on Rio Grande be prohibited.
1972
OCT. 9 – The merger of DeTar Hospital with Hospital Corp. of America (HCA), the nation’s largest investor-owned hospital company, was announced today. DeTar Hospital was founded in 1925 by the late Drs. William T. DeTar and Webb T. DeTar Sr. It has a local staff of more than 50 doctors, and major additions were made in 1965 and 1970.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Bob Stolz of 2507 Miori Lane is their 19-year-old niece, Miss Lotti Grueneberg of Heilbrann, Germany.
OCT. 12 – Four Victoria County 4-H Club girls have been named recipients of state awards, it was announced Wednesday by the state 4-H office in College Station. They are Jeanie Smajstrla, state winner in the bread program; Jeannine Atzenhoffer, dairy foods program; Robin Elsik, Santa Fe Awards program; and Debbie Dietzel, commodity marketing program.
The parking meter moratorium — which now may become a permanent policy — is working extremely well, City Manager John Lee said Wednesday. He added that “full enforcement” of the new two-hour parking limit will begin Thursday and warned motorists that attendants will be marking car tires and issuing tickets to drivers who violate the two-hour limit.
1997
OCT. 10 – For the last five years, Scott McGowan and his uncles have been trying to bring Willie Nelson to Sun Valley Ranch in Victoria. Tonight, the singer will be on their stage. “He finally had a cancellation and needed somewhere to play, so his manager called us (last week),” McGowan said. A contract was signed and plans began. McGowan said ticket sales have been brisk. He guessed that more than 800 of the available 1,500 tickets have been sold. The ranch tries to bring “big Nashville” acts to Victoria about every two months. Kenney Chesney and Rich Shea are among those who have played here.
OCT. 14 – Frances Smith was elected chapter sweetheart by the members of Preceptor Gamma Kappa at a meeting held recently in the home of Tootsie Cisneros. Mrs. Smith will be honored with a brunch and dance in February.
The reunion of the John and Crecencia Will Heller descendants was held Oct. 4 in Luther Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria with 64 attending. A covered dish luncheon was served. Copies of the Heller history and family tree were available, and an update with changes and additions. On display were family albums and mementos.