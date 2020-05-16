1920
MAY 17 – Tonight at Central Fire Station the Victoria Choral Club will entertain with a Concert Community Sing. The public is cordially invited to attend this last event of the musical season. Somebody has said that, whereas, there used to be “Wine, Women and Song,” now we have “Ginger Ale, Wives and Community Singing.”
MAY 20 – The grand summer opening of the Seadrift Pavilion will be held tomorrow night and quite a number of Victorians are planning to spend the day in the little city on San Antonio Bay. Boating, bathing, fishing and other attractions such as aeroplane flights, fish fry and barbecue and public speaking will be on the program.
County Agent Sam H. Williams will leave tomorrow afternoon for Cuero to attend the DeWitt County Hog and Poultry Show and Auction Sale to be held in that city Friday and Saturday.
1945
MAY 18 – Fire of an unknown origin swept through the Long Theatre in Port Lavaca this morning, leaving four walls and the steel girders standing. Victoria’s fire department was called by Mayor Frank Dudgeon of Port Lavaca, who said it looked as though the city would sustain the loss of three or four buildings unless the flames were checked. Fire Chief Vincent Fritz, assuring the mayor he would do everything possible, contacted Mayor Ben T. Jordan for permission to “take the fire equipment out of the city limits.” An Advocate reporter on the scene saw Victoria firemen take extensions from the Port Lavaca pumper into the smoke-filled interior of the building to fight the fire from the inside, while Port Lavaca firemen covered the exterior.
MAY 22 – Pfc. Joe Strieber, infantryman liberated from a German prisoner-of-war camp, was back in town today shaking hands with his many friends. He’s the former AAA administrator here.
And among Victorians notified by the Red Cross of sons or brothers released from Nazi prison camps recently were H. Bochat, Mrs. Gus Ball and A.C. Westbrook.
A class of 121 Patti Welder High School graduates received diplomas before an audience which overflowed Smith-Fisher Hall last night.
1970
MAY 19 – Councilman John Stockbauer expressed the opinion that “we ought to take them to the courthouse” unless the city gets some satisfactory reaction from the contractor who did the recent paving in North Heights Addition, and on portions of Juan Linn, Ben Jordan, Laurent and Airline.
City Councilman C.A. Dickerson expressed fear Monday that a large number of Victorians were missed in the decennial census completed here last week.
Mrs. Dennis Caka received an award as the “Outstanding Jaycee-ette President” in Division 5 and Phil Ray was named the “Outstanding Jaycee Director” during the annual Texas State Jaycee Convention in Fort Worth.
MAY 23 – When a dog barks, there’s usually something roaming nearby that is not normally in the area. When two dogs bark, you’d better get out the trusty shotgun. That’s just what Ralph Spiller did the other night when both his dogs started barking. His wife asked if he had closed the garage doors. Sure enough, he had forgotten the chore and the two Dachshunds were running free. Looking out a front window of his home, Spiller spotted the two dogs engaged in protecting their lives from the vicious rapier-like teeth of a coyote. Spiller flicked on the porch light of his home on Virginia Drive in Tropical Acres and “the coyote just ambled off down the street,” said Spiller.
1995
MAY 17 – Three high school seniors from the Victoria area were named recipients of college-sponsored merit scholarships today by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Jennifer Ninke of Victoria High School, Amy Brandl of Shiner High School and Helen McConnell of Gonzales High School were among more than 6,700 high school seniors in the 1995 competition who will receive merit scholarship awards totaling $26 million. Merit scholarships recipients were chosen from 14,000 finalists.
MAY 21 – A driverless truck was involved in an accident which pinned a man between two pickups Friday. Sean Broussard, 21, of Victoria, pulled into the parking lot at 1701 N. Navarro, and didn’t put the truck he was driving in park or set the brake, according to a police report. The truck rolled backwards and made a half-circle hitting a pickup that was parked in front of 1701 N. Navarro. Able Ramos, 48, of Victoria, was getting out of the second truck at the time. He tried to get back in the truck but was pinned between the two vehicles. Police reported that Ramos suffered an injury to his left leg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.