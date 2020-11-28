1920
NOV. 30 – Bob’s Smoke House enjoyed a wonderful cleanup at the hands of J.J. Freadling yesterday morning. Fine. Let the good work go on, and let the sunshine in.
All those persons who have offered to help Mrs. L.N. Hofer with the exhibit of fancy work for the 1920 County Fair are asked to meet with Mrs. Hofer at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the City Hall.
DEC. 5 – Officers of the Victoria United Charities for 1920 are as follows: Ike Cohen, president; Joe S. Smith, vice-president; Mrs. C.C. Zirjacks, treasurer; Mrs. Eugene Schuchert, secretary; W.E. Franz, auditor; Mrs. J.W. Henderson, Mrs. J.M. Brownson, Mrs. Charles Hewitt, Mrs. W.J. Craig, Miss Kate LaPrade, R.L. Groce, W.E. Franz, and the Rev. Frank A. Rhae.
1945
DEC. 1 – Cork from Victoria County cork acorn trees is a distinct possibility in the not too distant future, it was learned Saturday. Cody Lentz, chairman of the agriculture committee of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, announced that arrangements have been made with the National Farm Chemurgic Council to have cork oak acorns provided for at least 100 persons here who wish to plant the acorns on their home property.
DEC. 3 – Charles Faupel, Victoria jeweler, has a head start in the cork oak growing industry around here. Sunday, the Advocate carried a story stating that cork oak acorns will be distributed by the local chamber of commerce to approximately 100 persons who want them. Faupel told the Advocate today that he received, free of charge other than shipping costs, 50 cork oak plantings about three feet in height and approximately three or four years old. He said he received the trees, together with full planting and growing instructions, from the Texas Forestry Service, and that the shipping cost was about one cent per tree.
Victoria’s Girl Scouts, together with other local agencies included in the current War Chest Drive just ended, will suffer better than a 50 percent cut in their requests for funds this year unless something is done quick.
1970
NOV. 29 – Reading is the basis of the education program. This is the consensus of reading teachers in the VISD, who defined the program as it is followed in the district. Modern reading takes on many forms. Emphasis today is placed on “attacking” words. New methods rely more on the child learning word formation, comprehension of words by reading, listening to tapes and watching film strips.
DEC. 4 – After slightly over two months of existence in Victoria, FISH is doing well. The loosely knit organization, set up to be able to respond to any type of call for assistance 24 hours a day, began its service Oct. 1. Since that time, calls for help of various kinds have averaged about six a week, the Rev. John D. Shackelford, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church, who helped set up FISH, said. Approximately 40 families are participating in the program and volunteers are sought.
Rocky Bullock, a sophomore at Victoria College, has been elected president of the Engineers Club.
1995
NOV. 29 – Pecans may bring farmers less cash than any other crop grown in Victoria County, but the nuts have the potential for surpassing earnings from such crops as rice and soybeans — if only more growers were interested in raising pecans. That’s the belief of Joe Janak Jr., Victoria County extension agent. “There are very few people who are actually harvesting pecans, less than 10 people (in the county),” Janak said. Janak said top crops of cotton, corn and grain sorghum generate about $6 million each countywide, while an average pecan crop reaps $500,000. More than 200 pecan variety entries were on display at this year’s Victoria County Pecan Show, held at Victoria Mall on Tuesday, but most of the entries were produced by backyard growers, not commercial harvesters.
DEC. 2 – The “Christmas Dreams” parade flows through downtown tonight, representing holiday dreams that have added new traditions to Victoria’s seasonal celebration. One man dreamed of a holiday parade to celebrate the season. In 1988, Victoria had the first one in 20 years on a Saturday morning. In 1990, the parade became a nighttime lighted parade. One woman dreamed of brightly decorated buildings and trees to complement the parade and to burn throughout the holiday season. Tonight she’ll watch those lights come on all along the parade route. At 6 p.m. the Victoria Jaycees Christmas tree will be lighted, followed by the downtown buildings, said Gary Moses, of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department. The parade will start as the lights come on. It will feature 170 units from 90 participating organizations. Bands from Victoria, Stroman and Bloomington high schools will perform.
