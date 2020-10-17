1920
OCT. 18 – Miss Edith Spiers, the local Red Cross nurse, said this morning that someone had stolen a new casing off her Ford car between the hours of 10:00 last night and 7:00 this morning. The casing was a plain tread one and was being carried on the side of the car as an extra.
OCT. 21 – G.W. Lee, a student at Patti Welder High School, had the misfortune to get the small bone in his arm broken and the large one cracked several days ago, as the result of a football practice game.
The Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus reached a depth of 3,823 feet yesterday afternoon, and when drilling ceased for the day the well was showing a little gas on the flow pit. The digging yesterday continued to be blue shale and lime and was getting harder. This formation has been penetrated now for over 700 feet and the bit is due to enter a sand of some sort at any moment.
1945
OCT. 20 – What a cow! After wrecking two trucks on Highway 77 near here this morning, the bovine nonchalantly strolled off the road as if nothing had happened. John Dickinson, driving a storage truck for the Corpus Christi Egg Company, hit the cow about 5:00 this morning. Before he could get out of his truck and light flares, C.H. Thomas of the Combs Truck Line of Houston “plowed” into the rear of the Dickinson truck. Both trucks were badly damaged.
OCT. 24 – Victoria businessmen this week were accepting the facts in the loss of the two air fields with a cheerful self determination that makes for a better city. “Of course we can naturally expect some small slump in business with all our soldier friends leaving us,” said a drug merchant, “but there is definitely no indication that other industries cannot and will not carry Victoria on forward as in pre-war days.” A retired grocery merchant who saw Victoria first in saddle pony days remarked: “I have seen this city grow — I said grow — for 46 years and I do not expect to see it stop growing.”
1970
OCT. 19 – Graveside marker memorial services for Mrs. J.W. Stevenson, organizing regent of the Guadalupe-Victoria Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, were held Thursday by the Chapter. The Rev. John Orr officiated at the services. Dedication marker memorial service was also held for Mrs. Royce C. Wood, in the home of Mrs. Sidney Dean. Mrs. J. Byron Wilson, chaplain, officiated.
OCT. 23 – Mrs. W. Elery Howard, the former Peggy Tolbert of Victoria and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Tolbert, is co-author at Texas A&M University of a method of detecting low levels of mercury in food and other products. Mrs. Howard has co-authored several other techniques for measuring important elements in the environment, including tests for boron, iodine and phosphorous.
1995
OCT. 18 – A Victoria resident put City Council on notice Tuesday he plans to make sure the public has a say in the proposed merger of the ambulance and fire services. Alton Sawey of 208 Banbury Lane said he will circulate a petition calling for an August election to let voters decide whether to change the city charter and keep the departments separate. “That is the only way I know to get the message across,” said Sawey, who plans to begin circulating his petition later this year. He noted that he is being forced to make the council call an election because it has failed to voluntarily respond to three previous requests for a referendum on the issue.
OCT. 22 – From the halls of Patti Welder High School to the shores of Hawaii, Lt. Gen. Jefferson D. Howell Jr. has drawn on the values instilled in him as a youth in Victoria to shape an outstanding career in the U.S. Marine Corps. He credits his parents and neighbors with teaching him the patriotism, responsibility and self-confidence that helped prepare him for his recent appointment as a commander of the Marine forces in the Pacific. “I had wonderful parents who taught good citizenship and loyalty,” he said in a phone interview. Laughing, he recalled, “When the national anthem played on the radio, my dad made everyone in the house stand up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.