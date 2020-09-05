1920
SEPT. 6 – Several Victoria farmers and stockmen have favored holding a county fair. They include T.A. Baldwin of Inez, R.T. Buchanan of Fordtran, D. Lamprecht, Adler store neighborhood, W.W. Thomas of Lone Tree, John Mutchler of Hood, H. Wischkaemper, L.R. Russel of Crescent Valley and R.A. Ellis.
The Victoria County Medical Society is now making preparations to entertain the South Texas District Medical Society, which will meet in this city Sept. 30-Oct. 1. A number will also be present from Louisiana, and an attendance of approximately 200 doctors is anticipated.
SEPT. 11 – The county clerk’s office has issued about 10 hunting licenses so far this year. The price of the license remains the same, $2. No license is required as long as the hunter confines the hunting to his own county, but to hunt in any other county you must have a license.
1945
SEPT. 7 – The AAF single-engine flying school at Aloe Army Air Field will be discontinued, effective September 30, officials of the field announced today, with the field being reassigned as a sub post of Foster Field.
For the first time in history of Foster Field, on Saturday, Sept. 15, the MP squadron of the field will be able to attend a field picnic as a full unit. In the past it has always been necessary for several of the MP’s to stand guard duty, but according to Col. Roy W. Osborn, field commander, when the enlisted men’s picnic is held Saturday, commissioned officers of the field will stand guard duty until after the picnic is held.
SEPT. 12 – Dewey L. Granberry, former manager of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, later serving in that capacity at Alice, has resigned the Alice chamber job to enter private business, it has been learned here.
Bombs soon may be sold to civilians, and at no more than $4 — their new retail ceiling price. This announcement was made today by S.W. Carpenter, chairman of the local war price and rationing board, who was advised by the San Antonio district of OPA. These “bombs” will contain the new insecticide DDT. “They will weigh only one pound,” Carpenter reported, “and will be in the form of a dispenser containing an aerosol.”
1970
SEPT. 8 – Wayne Davis fired his third straight one-under-par 71 Monday and captured the championship of the 17th annual Riverside Men’s Invitational Tournament by a record breaking margin. The mathematics supervisor in the Victoria Public Schools went after the first prize in a determined fashion and with marvelous consistency in his game.
Gyda Hallem, Ph.D and Uri L. Gonik, Ph.D, are pleased to announce their association for the practice of clinical psychology.
SEPT. 9 – Tele-Tenna has completed conversion of its distribution system in Victoria to “solid state” (transistorized), manager Joe Fuchs told City Council Monday, and soon will begin installing 110,000 feet of new cable which will enable the system to carry Channels 7 through 13.
International Animal Exchange began moving animals from the old Children’s Zoo at Riverside Park Saturday, according to Glenn Cook, curator. Cook said the firm is expected to return in about a week to pick up the zoo’s elephant. The animals will be placed on exhibit at the drive-through zoo being constructed in Dallas.
1995
SEPT. 10 – Texans of German descent are gathered in Victoria this weekend to talk about history and heritage. The 17th annual convention of the German-Texan Heritage Society drew 362 people from across the state. A few came from as far away as Louisiana, New Mexico and Philadelphia for the event. “I was hoping if we have 200 it would be a good crowd,” said Barbara Hand, who has been planning this convention for the past three years. She had to double the number of buses for an afternoon countryside tour and find larger meeting spaces to accommodate the number of people who wanted to take advantage of the many activities she organized. The convention attendees spent the morning in seminars about the history of Germans in South Texas.
SEPT. 12 – No farmers showed up to remove their grain Monday from any of the three Victoria-area grain elevators that were sealed last month by investigators looking into allegations of grain theft. Monday was the first day the elevators were opened, and Texas Department of Agriculture representatives expressed their surprise that none of the area’s farmers even inquired about getting their grain out of storage. TDA has said that farmers will receive all of their grain. That makes Victoria County farmer Vincent Rippamonti at ease. He said his is comfortable leaving his grain at the elevator, noting he received a letter from Texas Agriculture Commissioner Rick Perry saying farmers will receive “100 percent” of their grain. And besides, he said, “It costs money to move it. I can’t afford to pay out-charges at that elevator and in-charges at another elevator, plus the trucking charges,” he said Monday.
