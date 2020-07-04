1920
JULY 5 – J.P. Robbins was bitten on the ankle by a snake yesterday afternoon while out fishing. He says the snake bit him while he was not looking. But he seems to think that the joke was on the snake, as it lost two perfectly good teeth and he had a remedy ready at hand. While the ankle is swollen to some extent, he doesn’t seem to be worried over it, going about his business as manager of the Victoria Marble Works as usual.
JULY 9 – Victorians are now beginning to leave on their annual vacations to various parts of the country. A large number of them will spend the summer in the mountains of Colorado, while others will go to Kerriville. The coast cities will get their share and a large number of them are visiting northern and eastern points.
1945
JULY 6 – Public sanitation control in Victoria took a forward stride, and perhaps an epic one this morning, when the famed larvicide, DDT, was used here for the first time on a large scale. The public dumping ground in the northwestern portion of the city was the scene of spraying operations as some 55 gallons of a two percent solution of the powerful mixture were used. The entire grounds were thoroughly soaked with the highly effective solution, used by the American armed forces throughout the world with excellent results and which has not as yet been released for general public use. Today’s action followed a conference with Lt. Col. Lindsay J. Ervin, post surgeon of Foster Field, who made the DDT available for the operation.
JULY 11 – Fine gloves have always been a part of a lady’s costume, but they are more than that today — they’ve become the all important link that ties together the theme, the drama, the formal or casual mood of your complete costume. For that reason Levy’s endeavors to bring you the finest, most beautiful gloves available. These, and dainty handkerchiefs, are to be found in the Accessories Shop of the Modern Levy’s.
Buddy Di Mundy and His Orchestra, at Reaser’s. 75 cents per person.
Thirty-nine Victorians left this morning for San Antonio and service in the armed forces, Homer Hauschild, secretary of the Victoria County Selective Service Board, has announced.
1970
JULY 7 – A tax increase of nine cents was voted by members of the Board of Education of the Bloomington Independent School District.
Dr. R.A. Stevenson Jr. of Victoria was named secretary of Serra International, the worldwide Catholic laymen’s organization, at the group’s recent 28th annual convention in Mexico City. Dr. Stevenson, long active in Serra activities, which are designed to encourage men to enter priesthood, was named the outstanding Catholic layman in Victoria in 1965 by the Knights of Columbus.
JULY 10 – Victoria is taking on a new look — thanks to the combined efforts of the Project Appearance committee of the Chamber of Commerce, local businessmen and the City Parks Department. Concrete planters have been placed in several location, including some 30 planters along Main Street and at City Hall and 35 at Town Plaza Shopping Mall.
1995
JULY 5 – The rocket’s red glare and bombs bursting in air set off thousands of oohs and ahs from people crowded in for blocks around the Victoria Community Center where the city’s Independence Day celebration was held Tuesday night. Gary Moses of the Victoria Parks and Recreation Department said between 15,000 and 20,000 people were in attendance on the community center grounds. “There are probably 35,000 who watched the fireworks in all — from their homes and in the vicinity,” Moses said.
A Texas historical marker will be dedicated at the former Mitchell School, now known as the Mitchell Guidance Center at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The school is located at 306 E. Commercial St.
JULY 8 – Ellie Poirrier of Victoria is the Victoria Art League’s artist of the month. Her works are on display at the Victoria Public Library. Poirrier studied under watercolorist Ann West of Corpus Christi and teaches art lessons for adults and children.
Joanna Ellis, executive director of The Texas Zoo, receives a $1,500 donation from Greater Kennel Club of Victoria members Karen Brooks, board member; Jan Clements, president; Fain Zimmerman, treasurer, and Marilyn Ellis, vice president. The funds will be used to purchase seven hand-held radios for zoo personnel.
