1920
APRIL 12 – A.J. Heinz showed us some new Irish potatoes yesterday afternoon, the first we have seen this year. He had 30 pounds in the batch and sold them to a local grocer who was glad to get them and paid Mr. Heinz 10 cents a pound for them.
The initial performance of the 1920 Chautauqua was held last night at the Hauschild Opera House owing to the fact that the big tent of the Ellison-White System was held up at New Orleans because of the strike of the switchmen.
Quite a number of fans were out to see the Victoria Baseball Club in a stiff workout yesterday afternoon.
APRIL 16 – The Victoria High school annual for 1920 will make its appearance next month. Misses Mary Louise Kern and Elizabeth Fowler are the editors in chief, and Raymond Harris and Lawrence Fischer are the business managers.
1945
APRIL 15 – Victoria Saturday paid tribute to a great American. In respect for the late Franklin Delano Roosevelt, for over 12 years president of the United States and whose death occurred suddenly Thursday afternoon, business firms here closed from one until four o’clock in the afternoon. Churches throughout the city held special services at two o’clock Saturday afternoon with good attendance. Many events, especially social, were called off for the weekend.
All roads in this section of the Texas Gulf Coast Saturday and today point to Victoria and the Triangle Arena, where the FFA Fat Stock Show Rodeo is literally “packing ‘em in.”
APRIL 17 – About the best we’ve heard lately is the one on Earl Gannon, deputy city marshall, who inadvertently locked himself in his own jail last week and spent 20 minutes trying to arouse someone’s attention in the city hall before City Engineer F.B. Lowry released him.
Achievement tests given and recorded annually in all rural school districts of Victoria County were distributed Monday night at a meeting of rural school faculty members in the District Courtroom.
1970
APRIL 14 – John Villafranca, owner of Pleasure Island Pool, told the Victoria Park Commission that his pool would be available for lease this summer at a cost of $7,000 for a three-month period. He indicated that he would manage and operate the pool at this figure and that it would be available for use at hours set by the city. The city has no pool of its own.
APRIL 18 – “Your turning out like this turns me on,” former Congressman Lloyd Bentsen of Houston told a crowd of more than 800 voters from Victoria and surrounding counties at a barbecue and rally at Club Westerner. He was campaigning for the Democratic nomination as U.S. senator.
Burglars hauled away over $11,000 worth of herbicides after making an overnight visit to the Crescent Chemicals Inc. building at DaCosta, the sheriff’s department reported Friday.
1995
APRIL 13 – Hundreds of kids will be searching Saturday for over 5,000 eggs, some with prizes in them, at the 25th annual Reeves Ranch Easter Egg Hunt. The egg hunt begins at 4 p.m. at the Reeves Ranch and is free to the public, said Reeves Ranch owner Charlie Faupel. “The only problem might be seating,” Faupel said. He advised that, based on 3,000 in attendance at the egg hunt in previous years, it would be advisable to bring folding chairs. “We may have that much again this year. It really depends on the weather,” Faupel said. Activities begin at 2 p.m. when the Reeves Ranch Wranglers kick off the event with live music.
APRIL 16 – Suzanne Brown, Victoria Art League’s April artist of the month, will display her oil portraits April 17-28 at First Victoria National Bank’s downtown location. She has studied painting with Amy Patton, drawing at the University of North Texas, Denton; pottery and graphics at Texas Western College, and oil painting with Larry Shook at The Victoria College.
